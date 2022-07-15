Former TRA Commissioner General Rishade Bade returns to Finance Ministry

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Former Commissioner General of the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) Rished Mohamed Bade has been appointed Commissioner for External Finance at the Ministry of Finance and Planning.

According to Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning Hamad Hassan Chande, Mr Bade has since assumed his new job several weeks now.

Finance and Planning minister, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba, has also introduced Mr Bade in the role of one of the top bureaucrats at the treasury.

Mr Bade was among the officials who attended recent talks between President Samia Suluhu Hassan and the World Bank Vice President for Eastern Region Victoria Kwakwa held at the State House in Dar es Salaam.

Mr Bade, an experienced professional, takes up the position previously held by Ms Sauda Msemo who was in late May appointed by President Samia Suluhu Hassan as Deputy Governor of Bank of Tanzania (BoT).

Prior to this current appointment, Bade was with Dezen Investment in South Africa and part time as Senior Advisor to International Tax and Investment Centre in Washington, DC.

He previously was Commissioner General of the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) until 2015. Before joining TRA in September 2012, Mr Bade was the CEO of the Tanzania Mortgage Refinance Company a position he held from November 2010.

He also worked as CEO of Barclays Bank Tanzania and later Chief Financial Officer for East and West Africa Cluster within the Barclays Africa Group. He also worked with Barclays (Uganda) as Chief Operating Officer. Between October 1995 and June 2001, Bade worked with Bank of Tanzania, Bank ABC and Akiba Commercial Bank.

Mr Bade holds a Master's degree in Banking and Finance from University of Sydney (Australia), Bachelor's degree (in Commerce and Management) from the University of Dar es Salaam (1995); and he is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA)He said that one who serves in that position is appointed by the minister of Finance with the blessings of President.