Former UDSM VC Kuhanga buried, remembered for dialogue and conflict resolution

Dar es Salaam. The 93-year life of Ambassador, Dr Nicholas Kuhanga, has come to an end, but his eight-year tenure as Vice Chancellor of the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) has left behind lessons on the power of patience, listening and dialogue in resolving conflicts.

Dr Kuhanga, who died on September 19, 2026, was buried on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, at his home in Bunju Kilungule, Dar es Salaam.

Throughout his public service career, Dr Kuhanga held several senior positions, including Vice Chancellor of UDSM, Minister of Education and Tanzania’s Ambassador to Zaire, now the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

He served as Vice Chancellor of UDSM from 1980 to 1988, a period when student strikes were among the challenges facing the university, which was established in 1961.

Yet, during his eight years at the helm, disputes and complaints did not disappear, but the university continued operating without being closed because of student unrest.

For Prof Bonaventura Rutinwa, who was a UDSM student during Dr Kuhanga’s tenure, much of this was attributed to the late leader’s ability to listen and exercise patience before making decisions.

“It was not that there were no problems. There were many, but because of his leadership qualities, including his ability to listen and his patience, they were resolved and the university continued,” he said.

Prof Rutinwa said Dr Kuhanga did not attempt to use his authority to resolve matters that were beyond the university’s mandate.

Instead, he sought to take such concerns to authorities with the power to address them.

He cited an incident in 1986 when students convened a meeting they called an Extended Baraza and announced a strike.

Rather than using force to disperse them, Dr Kuhanga sat with the students and listened to their grievances.

After establishing that some of their concerns could not be resolved by the university administration, the students asked the government to come and hear them.

The request was acted upon, with then Permanent Secretary in the President’s Office, Planning and Personnel, Mr Bernard Mulokozi, visiting the university to meet the students.

However, some of their concerns remained unresolved, prompting the students to ask to go to State House to present their grievances.

According to Prof Rutinwa, Dr Kuhanga did not stop them.

Instead, the university facilitated their journey, with university leaders accompanying the students to State House, where they met then Chief Secretary, Ambassador Paul Rupia.

“The students were afraid of possible action against them, but that did not happen. The university provided transport and its leaders accompanied them. That helped bring the matter to an end peacefully,” he said.

Prof Rutinwa said the incident demonstrated Dr Kuhanga’s distinctive approach to conflict resolution.

He did not view student grievances as a confrontation between the administration and students, but as a problem requiring the parties involved to sit together and find a solution.

“After his death, Prof Mgongo Fimbo said that during his tenure, Dr Kuhanga told him that if a strike occurred or the university was closed, it would not simply be a problem caused by students, but a reflection of failure by the leadership. He did not want that to happen,” he said.

A lesson for leaders

Prof Rutinwa said Dr Kuhanga’s legacy extends beyond UDSM’s history, offering a lesson to today’s leaders on the importance of dialogue in resolving disputes.

He said leaders should be willing to listen to those they lead and avoid resorting to force, authority or security agencies where dialogue can help resolve differences.

“It is not only students who should be ready to listen, but both sides. Those in leadership should be ready to listen to the people they lead, while those with grievances should also be ready to come to the negotiating table,” he said.

He said Dr Kuhanga’s experience demonstrated that conflicts do not necessarily have to be resolved through force, but can be addressed when the parties involved sit together, listen to one another and discuss their differences.

‘Honour his legacy through education’

Speaking during the funeral service attended by hundreds of mourners, the parish priest of Mount Carmel Parish in Bunju, Father Dominic Maria Somola, urged mourners to honour Dr Kuhanga’s life by continuing the good work he did.

“He was a man who truly served God. He participated in Church activities and, at his home, he set aside a room as a place for worship. We should honour him by continuing these good things,” he said.

Fr Somola also highlighted Dr Kuhanga’s contribution to education, suggesting that his memory could be preserved through investment in education.