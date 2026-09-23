Abigail Chams urges artistes to turn talent into impact

For Tanzanian artiste Abigail Chams, music is more than entertainment. She sees it as a platform to educate, inspire and create opportunities for young people.

The singer and hitmaker is taking that message further following her appointment as a UNICEF National Ambassador, a role that builds on her involvement with the organisation over the past six years.

With a growing following among young people, Ms Chams said artistes should look beyond entertainment and use their influence to address issues affecting society.

She urged fellow artistes to recognise the power of their talent and use it to educate, build and inspire communities rather than focusing solely on music that attracts attention.

“I think we, as artistes, can use our talent not only to sing songs with abusive language, but also to talk about important issues,” she said.

For Ms Chams, that responsibility extends beyond the messages contained in songs. She believes artistes can also create initiatives that support education while helping young people discover and develop their talents.

Her new role gives her another opportunity to use music and her public profile to reach a wider audience, particularly young people facing challenges they may struggle to discuss openly.

Ms Chams pledged to use her platform to encourage young people experiencing difficulties to speak out and seek help rather than dealing with their challenges alone.

“I can use my platform to reach others and tell them that even if you are going through challenges, you can reach out, get help and actually talk to someone who is ready to listen,” she said.

The artiste said her advocacy will also focus on children’s rights, mental well-being, ending child marriage and investing in the future of girls.

“I will continue using my voice and platform to advocate for children’s rights, promote mental well-being, and support efforts to end child marriage and invest in girls’ futures,” she said.

She hopes the campaign will help create an environment where young people feel more comfortable discussing mental health and seeking support when they need it.

“I hope that through this campaign we can make those conversations feel a little easier and remind young people that support is there,” she said.