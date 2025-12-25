Four dead, 17 injured after church wall collapses

Dodoma. Four people have died, and 17 others were injured after a church wall collapsed on Wednesday evening, December 24, 2025, in Wiliko Village, Mlowa Ward, Chamwino District.

Reports from the district say a wall of the Anglican Church fell while worshippers were inside.

Dodoma Regional Police Commander, Mr Gallus Hyera, was unavailable for comment, as repeated calls to his phone went unanswered.

The Bishop of the Central Tanganyika Diocese, Dr Dickson Chilongani, has announced contributions from all churches to support the victims of a church wall collapse in Wiliko Village.

Wiliko Village Chairman Gabriel Mika confirmed the incident, attributing heavy rain and strong winds.

“Indeed, one man and three women, all adults from my village, died. I am here at the mourning site,” said Mr Mika.

He added that earlier on Wednesday, a baptism and fellowship service had been held, during which many worshippers had gathered at the church.

The village leader said that as the service ended, heavy rain and strong winds began to fall.

“The pastor asked the worshippers to return home, but many stayed inside for shelter,” he said.

“That is when the church wall collapsed. Two people died at the scene, and the other two passed away at the hospital before receiving treatment,” added the chairman.

He said 17 people were injured; two died, three were treated and discharged, while the remaining 12 were admitted to Dodoma Regional Referral Hospital.

Dodoma Regional Referral Hospital Acting Medical Officer, Dr Ernest Ibenzi, confirmed receiving the 12 injured, adding that they continue to receive treatment.

“We thank God that they are all doing well and are responding to treatment. There are no other complications since they were brought in,” said Dr Ibenzi.

In a statement shared on social media, Reality of Christ Church Pastor Paul Godfrey said he was shocked by the incident but urged his congregants to remain strong in faith, as they have no other place of worship.

Pastor Godfrey added that services would continue at the site, despite not having a church building, because the location was divinely provided and cannot be abandoned.