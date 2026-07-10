National Examinations Council of Tanzania releases Form Six results for 2026

Four family members die after drinking herbal mixture, woman arrested

Kilimanjaro Regional Police Commander Simon Maigwa addresses the media on Thursday, July 9, 2026, over the deaths of four members of the same family who allegedly died after drinking a herbal concoction. PHOTO | JANETH JOSEPH

By  Janeth Joseph

Mwandishi

Mwananchi

Moshi. Police in Kilimanjaro Region have arrested a 59-year-old woman, Ms Beatrice Urassa, on suspicion of causing the deaths of four members of the same family in Kinyaro Hamlet, Hai District, after allegedly giving them a herbal concoction believed to have caused their deaths.

Kilimanjaro Regional Police Commander Simon Maigwa confirmed the incident on Thursday, July 9, 2026, saying preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect administered the herbal medicine to the four victims on July 5. ]

He said they later died while receiving treatment at Machame Hospital and Hai District Hospital.

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The regional police chief identified the deceased as Hamida Kweka, 26; Robson Meena, 34; Ismail Uronu, 34; and Kamama Uronu, 45.

“It is true that on July 5 this year, in Kinyaro Hamlet, Mnadani Ward, Hai District, four members of the same family died after drinking a herbal concoction,” confirmed RPC Maigwa.

“They died while undergoing treatment at Machame Hospital and Hai District Hospital,” he added.

He said preliminary investigations had established that the suspect allegedly administered the herbal medicine to the victims, leading to their deaths.

“The Kilimanjaro Regional Police are continuing with investigations into the incident. Once the investigations are completed, the appropriate legal procedures will follow,” said the regional law enforcement chief.

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