Four family members die after drinking herbal mixture, woman arrested

Moshi. Police in Kilimanjaro Region have arrested a 59-year-old woman, Ms Beatrice Urassa, on suspicion of causing the deaths of four members of the same family in Kinyaro Hamlet, Hai District, after allegedly giving them a herbal concoction believed to have caused their deaths.

Kilimanjaro Regional Police Commander Simon Maigwa confirmed the incident on Thursday, July 9, 2026, saying preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect administered the herbal medicine to the four victims on July 5. ]

He said they later died while receiving treatment at Machame Hospital and Hai District Hospital.

The regional police chief identified the deceased as Hamida Kweka, 26; Robson Meena, 34; Ismail Uronu, 34; and Kamama Uronu, 45.

“It is true that on July 5 this year, in Kinyaro Hamlet, Mnadani Ward, Hai District, four members of the same family died after drinking a herbal concoction,” confirmed RPC Maigwa.

“They died while undergoing treatment at Machame Hospital and Hai District Hospital,” he added.

He said preliminary investigations had established that the suspect allegedly administered the herbal medicine to the victims, leading to their deaths.