TANAPA’s new director rises through the ranks

Arusha. Before he became the man responsible for overseeing Tanzania’s 21 national parks, Massana Gibril Mwishawa spent more than three decades walking the same paths as the rangers he now leads.

His journey to the top of Tanzania’s conservation sector began not in an office, but in the field, where he worked to protect wildlife, manage protected areas and confront the daily challenges facing conservation officers.

On Wednesday, July 8, 2026, Mwishawa was sworn in as the new Conservation Commissioner of the Tanzania National Parks (TANAPA), formally taking charge of the institution that plays a central role in wildlife conservation and tourism.

The oath of office, administered by Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism Dr Ashatu Kijaji at TANAPA headquarters in Arusha, marked the latest chapter in a career spanning 33 years within the organisation.

Appointed by President Samia Suluhu Hassan on July 2, Mwishawa is among a small number of senior public officials who have spent their entire professional career in one institution, rising from a trainee conservation officer to the highest position in Tanzania’s national parks system.

After taking the oath, he thanked President Hassan for the trust placed in him, pledging to serve with patriotism, integrity and commitment.

But beyond the new title lies a story of steady progression through nearly every level of TANAPA’s structure.

Mwishawa joined TANAPA on December 1, 1993, as a Park Cadet, an entry-level position for conservation officers. Six years later, he became Park Warden II before rising to Park Warden I in 2006 and Senior Park Warden in 2010.

In 2011, he was appointed Chief Park Warden, beginning a series of leadership roles that would expose him to some of Tanzania’s most important conservation areas.

Unlike leaders whose careers develop mainly through administrative roles, Mwishawa’s experience was shaped by field operations, including wildlife protection, anti-poaching efforts and park management.

His professional growth was matched by academic advancement.

He obtained a Diploma in Wildlife Management from the College of African Wildlife Management, Mweka, in 1999 before earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Wildlife Science and Conservation from the University of Dar es Salaam in 2009.

In 2017, he completed a Master’s degree in Natural Resource Assessment and Management at the Open University of Tanzania.

He also undertook specialised training in anti-poaching operations, criminal intelligence and investigations, law enforcement and public sector leadership, reflecting the changing demands of modern conservation management.

Mwishawa has held several strategic positions within TANAPA.

Between 2011 and 2016, he served as Chief Park Warden of Rubondo National Park, where his leadership earned him recognition as TANAPA’s Best Chief Park Warden of the Year in 2016. He later became Protection Manager at TANAPA headquarters before taking charge of Serengeti National Park from 2019 to 2023.

Leading Serengeti, one of the world’s most recognised wildlife ecosystems and a key tourism destination, placed him at the centre of conservation, tourism management and human-wildlife challenges.

In July 2023, he was appointed Eastern Zone Commander before becoming Deputy Conservation Commissioner for Conservation and Business Development in 2024.

Now as Conservation Commissioner, one of his key priorities is improving staff welfare.

Drawing from his own experience within TANAPA, Mwishawa said he understands the challenges faced by conservation officers working in remote areas, including long deployments, demanding field conditions and the risks associated with anti-poaching operations.

He said motivated and well-supported employees are essential for protecting wildlife, improving tourism services and strengthening TANAPA’s contribution to national development.

His focus on staff welfare was welcomed by employees attending the swearing-in ceremony, with TANAPA Board Chairman General (r) George Waitara saying the appointment reflected confidence in someone who understands the organisation.

“The President did not make a mistake. She appointed someone who knows the organisation, and the organisation knows him,” General Waitara said.

Beyond employee welfare, Mwishawa has outlined priorities including strengthening conservation efforts, improving revenue collection, protecting ecological integrity, upgrading tourism infrastructure and maintaining high standards of accountability.

He also pledged to strengthen partnerships with tourism investors, conservation organisations and communities surrounding protected areas.

Minister Kijaji said the government expects TANAPA under Mwishawa’s leadership to modernise anti-poaching operations through technology and intelligence, improve infrastructure and strengthen cooperation with neighbouring communities.