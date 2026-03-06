Fraud network busted with 198 SIM cards, 148 bank cards

Morogoro. The Morogoro Regional Police have dismantled a mobile phone fraud network, commonly known as halohalo, after arresting 10 suspects.

During the operation, officers seized 198 SIM cards and 148 bank cards linked to various financial institutions.

The suspects were apprehended on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, during a special operation in Magoha Hamlet, Lumemo Ward, Ifakara Town, Kilombero District.

Morogoro Regional Police Commander (RPC) Alex Mkama told journalists on Thursday, March 5, that seven suspects were found with 110 SIM cards from different networks.

“The SIM cards were registered under other people’s names and used to call citizens to defraud them,” he explained.

The regional police chief identified the suspects as Cassian Liganga (28), Juma Fay (25), Halid Mwanzage (24), Amord Udindo (21), Mjelwa Mjelwa (22), Moses Litaka (21), and Michael Mboga (22), all residents of Lumemo in Kilombero.

“During our search, officers also arrested an agent who registers SIM cards and a resident of Mnalani in KilomberoAmani Mwakipesile (26), found with 88 SIM cards registered under different names, which he sold to criminals involved in fraud,” said Commander Mkama.

He named the other suspects as a resident of Mlabani, Patrick Godfrey (22), and Fredrick Ngwasi, popularly known as Chepe (32), who had long been wanted for involvement in mobile phone fraud cases.

According to RPC Mkama, the suspects are accused of defrauding victims of more than Sh12 million in Mbagala, Dar es Salaam, using fraudulent phone schemes.

In a separate development, police arrested a resident of Ruaha in Kilosa, Nyamhanga Marwa (28), in possession of 148 bank cards registered under different names.

The cards are alleged to have been used to access victims’ accounts and withdraw money illegally.

Commander Mkama said investigations are ongoing to identify other accomplices in the network and bring them to justice.

He added that initial inquiries revealed the victims were mainly food crop traders from Dar es Salaam, Coast, Dodoma, Mwanza, Tanga, and Zanzibar.

Given the situation, he urged the public to exercise caution when conducting financial transactions via mobile phones and to avoid sending money to unknown persons.