MCL calls for expanded opportunities for women leaders

Dar es Salaam. Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) leaders have called for stronger efforts to expand opportunities for women, saying empowerment is not only a matter of fairness but a strategic investment in Tanzania’s economic and social future.

Speaking at The Citizen Rising Woman gala on Friday, March 6, 2026, MCL Managing Director, Ms Rosalynn Mndolwa-Mworia highlighted persistent gaps in legal and economic protections for women.

“Women currently have only 64 percent of the protections afforded to men, leaving a 36 percent gap,” she said.

“That missing 36 percent is not just a statistic, it represents lost gross domestic product (GDP), missed innovations and untapped potential,” she added.

Ms Mndolwa-Mworia said the gala was not only about celebration but also about challenging institutions and leaders to advance gender equality.

“Tonight is about sharing stories, celebrating achievements and challenging ourselves to go further. Empowering women unlocks the full potential of a nation,” she said.

The managing director explained that this year’s theme, ‘Give to Gain,’ reflects a vision for inclusive growth.

“Giving access means gaining talent. Giving opportunity means gaining innovation. Giving visibility means gaining a stronger generation of leaders. This is not the language of charity, it is the language of strategy, nation-building and investment in the future,” she said.

The gala celebrates women contributing to Tanzania’s economic and social progress while inspiring the next generation of leaders.

MCL board director, Ms Aisha Mohamed said the Rising Woman initiative recognises organisations actively promoting women’s leadership.

She said since its launch, 55 awards have been presented, with 10 additional awards this year for institutions demonstrating strong commitment to gender inclusion in management and workplace initiatives.

Ms Mohamed said the initiative aligns with Tanzania’s Development Vision 2050, which aims for a prosperous, inclusive and competitive economy.

“Achieving this vision requires harnessing the talents and potential of all Tanzanians. Women are entrepreneurs, innovators, professionals and leaders. Ensuring their full participation is essential,” she said.

She noted that MCL also models gender inclusion internally, “Our managing director, Ms Mndolwa-Mworia, was once celebrated through the Rising Woman platform. Women within MCL also lead strategic areas including digital innovation and commercial operations, showing that empowerment is a value we practise as well as promote.”

Ms Mohamed emphasised that women’s empowerment benefits the entire country, “When women rise, families rise, communities rise and our nation moves forward.”