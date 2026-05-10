Free cataract surgery campaign set to restore sight for hundreds in Arusha

Arusha. A team of Spanish eye specialists is expected in Arusha later this month to conduct a week-long free cataract surgery campaign that is expected to benefit at least 500 patients at Meru District Hospital.

The outreach programme, organised by Ratpanat Group—a Spanish tourism company specialising in African safaris and owner of the East Africa Camps hotel chain in Tanzania—in collaboration with the Elena Barraquer Foundation and the Government of Tanzania, will run from May 18 to 23, 2026.

Speaking to The Citizen on May 10, 2026, the Ratpanat Group chief executive officer, Ms Estrella Ortego, said the initiative is part of the company’s continued efforts to support local communities and help reduce preventable blindness in northern Tanzania.

“This is the second campaign of its kind in Arusha. Last year, 300 surgeries were performed in just five days, and this year our goal is to reach at least 500 patients,” she said.

She explained that the mission will bring together a 10-member medical team from Spain, who will work closely with local health professionals to conduct screening and cataract operations throughout the six-day programme.

The Barcelona-based Elena Barraquer Foundation will provide specialised medical equipment and surgical instruments required to set up operating rooms and ensure safe and efficient procedures at the hospital.

Patients will first undergo examinations at Meru District Hospital, where the visiting specialists will assess and confirm eligibility for surgery.

Cataract remains one of the leading causes of blindness and visual impairment in Tanzania, particularly among older people. Health authorities have repeatedly stressed the need for outreach programmes, early detection and improved access to surgical treatment as part of efforts to reduce avoidable blindness.

Health experts note that cataract surgery is among the most effective interventions for restoring sight, often enabling patients to regain independence and return to work.

Ms Ortego said Ratpanat Group will fully fund and coordinate logistics for the mission in Tanzania, including accommodation and meals for the visiting medical team, which will be hosted at Four Points by Sheraton Arusha, The Arusha Hotel.

“The Government of Tanzania is a strategic partner in this mission. Its support is crucial in identifying patients and ensuring post-operative follow-up to guarantee long-term impact,” she said.

The organisers said the campaign is expected to benefit residents from Arusha and surrounding regions, where visual impairment remains among the leading causes of disability.

Residents experiencing blurred vision, difficulty seeing at night or progressive loss of eyesight have been urged to visit Meru District Hospital during the campaign period for assessment.

Beyond tourism, Ratpanat Group says it is committed to purpose-driven initiatives in Africa, including its Health Programme in Tanzania, under which the company donates $100 per traveller to fund medical campaigns.