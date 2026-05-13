Tanzanian authorities seize industrial chemicals linked to drug production

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian authorities have intercepted 66,048 litres of illicit precursor chemicals in a major anti-narcotics operation in Dar es Salaam, exposing what officials describe as a growing trend of criminal networks exploiting industrial chemicals to manufacture illegal drugs.

The April 2026 operation was conducted jointly by the Drug Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA), the Government Chemist Laboratory Authority (GCLA) and the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA).

The operation led to the seizure of Cyclohexanone and Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA), chemicals widely used in industrial processes but increasingly targeted for diversion into illicit drug production.

DCEA Commissioner General Aretas Lyimo said the seizure underscored the scale and sophistication of chemical trafficking networks operating through legitimate supply chains.

A total of 16,048 litres of Cyclohexanone and 50,000 litres of ENA were intercepted after being imported and transported in violation of regulatory procedures.

“Two tanker trucks were impounded and two suspects arrested in connection with the shipment,” Mr Lyimo said.

Investigations indicate that the chemicals were transported using forged documentation and concealed in petroleum tanker trucks branded “Danger Petroleum” in what authorities described as a deliberate attempt to evade detection.

The consignments were traced to Kinglion Investment Company Ltd and Maranile Group Company Limited in Kibaha, Coast Region.

According to Mr Lyimo, preliminary investigations suggest the chemicals were intended for diversion into clandestine laboratories used in the manufacture of narcotic drugs.

“While these chemicals have legitimate uses in industry, medicine and research, criminal networks are exploiting loopholes to divert them into illegal drug production,” he said.

The commissioner further warned that Cyclohexanone has internationally been associated with the manufacture of Phencyclidine (PCP), a powerful and highly dangerous narcotic drug.

Authorities estimate that the seized quantity could have been converted into approximately 11.4 tonnes of the drug had it reached illegal laboratories.

Under the Industrial and Consumer Chemicals Management and Control Act, Cap 182, officials stressed that the importation, transportation and handling of such substances require strict permits.

They added that falsifying documentation or misdeclaring the intended use of chemicals constitutes a serious criminal offence.

In a parallel nationwide crackdown, enforcement teams also conducted operations in Dodoma, Mtwara, Njombe, Ruvuma, Kilimanjaro, Arusha, Morogoro and Mwanza regions, leading to further seizures of narcotics and destruction of cannabis farms.

Authorities seized 5.733 tonnes of cannabis, 1.67 tonnes of khat, and smaller quantities of heroin and cocaine. They also destroyed 38.5 acres of cannabis farms.

The operations further resulted in the confiscation of four vehicles and 14 motorcycles, while 84 suspects were arrested.

Authorities said the coordinated operations reflect intensified national efforts to disrupt both narcotics trafficking and the chemical supply chains used in drug production.

Mr Lyimo reaffirmed that enforcement agencies would continue working with local and international partners to strengthen controls on precursor chemicals and prevent their diversion into illegal drug manufacturing.

He also urged traders and members of the public to comply with existing regulations and cooperate with authorities by sharing intelligence on suspicious activities.