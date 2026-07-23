Free surgeries promised for 258 patients after Arusha health camp

Arusha. A total of 258 patients diagnosed with conditions requiring surgery and specialised treatment during the Phase Three Medical Camp in Arusha will receive these services free of charge.

The announcement was made on Thursday, July 23, 2026, by Arusha Urban Member of Parliament Paul Makonda, who coordinated the initiative, stating that organisers will collaborate with stakeholders to cover all medical expenses.

During the camp held from July 13 to 21, 2026, 28,871 citizens accessed health services, with 258 identified as needing specialised referrals and surgery for serious conditions, including tumours, cancer, and cardiovascular ailments.

Mr Makonda, who is also noted that most affected patients come from low-income families unable to afford procedures, prompting the organising committee to intervene.

“Patients attended seeking diagnoses, only to learn they required complex, costly surgeries. It would be unjust to leave them without assistance,” said Mr Makonda.

He assured that the committee will track each patient through the referral process until full recovery.

“We will support them through this secondary phase of care to restore their health and enable them to resume economic activities,” he added, appealing to health institutions and donors for support.

The camp engaged 520 healthcare providers, including medical specialists and super-specialists from across the country, alongside 200 support staff.

Screenings revealed high rates of non-communicable diseases: 6,030 individuals were diagnosed with hypertension, including 1,930 newly identified cases placed on immediate care.

Additionally, 6,297 people were screened for diabetes, with 554 diagnosed with elevated blood sugar levels and enrolled in treatment.

Mr Makonda urged men to prioritise routine prostate health checks, noting that participation remains low despite rising cases.

Services encompassed cardiology, oncology, paediatrics, gynaecology, orthopaedics, nephrology, and mental health care, alongside cervical and breast cancer screenings.

Surplus medical supplies valued at Sh89.88 million and Sh154 million in cash donations will be retained to sustain local services.