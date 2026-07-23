Free surgeries promised for 258 patients after Arusha health camp

Arusha. A total of 258 patients diagnosed with conditions requiring surgery and specialised treatment during the Phase Three Medical Camp in Arusha will receive these services free of charge.
The announcement was made on Thursday, July 23, 2026, by Arusha Urban Member of Parliament Paul Makonda, who coordinated the initiative, stating that organisers will collaborate with stakeholders to cover all medical expenses.
During the camp held from July 13 to 21, 2026, 28,871 citizens accessed health services, with 258 identified as needing specialised referrals and surgery for serious conditions, including tumours, cancer, and cardiovascular ailments.