From recognition to impact: The evolution of The Citizen Rising Woman Initiative

Dar es Salaam. Looking back at where The Citizen Rising Woman Initiative began offers a clear view of Mwananchi Communications Limited’s sustained and deliberate commitment to amplifying the achievements and contributions women make to society.

Over the past five years, the initiative’s themes have followed a carefully considered progression—from recognition to action, and ultimately to measurable impact. Each edition has built on the last, responding to national conversations around gender equality while challenging institutions, leaders and communities to move beyond symbolism.

The journey began in 2021 under the theme Women, We Celebrate You, which focused on acknowledging women’s contributions across sectors. At a time when women’s work often went unseen or undervalued, the initiative sought to make their achievements visible, valued and publicly honoured.

From the outset, male engagement was deliberately woven into the initiative. One of the notable voices that year was then Vodacom Tanzania Chief Executive Officer Mr Hisham Hendi, who used the Rising Woman platform to underscore the difference between rhetoric and real empowerment.

“Empowerment, for me, is a nice word. But you really need to enable women,” he said. “That means identifying their strengths and ambitions. Women must also have the right to make mistakes and learn from them. They should be allowed to experience different areas of business and be ambitious to the highest levels within organisations, locally and globally.”

In 2022, the initiative evolved under the theme She Leads, encouraging women to step decisively into decision-making roles across business, politics and society. That year also marked a significant milestone with the introduction of the Rising Woman Awards, which recognised organisations that actively promote gender equality and demonstrate meaningful representation of women in management and leadership.

Among the organisations recognised was Empress Furniture Ltd, whose Marketing Manager Ms Fatema Tapya said women have long been at the centre of the company’s leadership model.

“Empress Furniture Ltd has always been an advocate for women for the past 20 years. The owner entrusted this business to the women in his family, saying, ‘I am giving you this business—let’s see what you do with it,’” she said.

TotalEnergies Marketing Tanzania was also recognised, with Director of Legal and Corporate Affairs Ms Getrude Mpangile noting the broader societal value of women’s leadership. “The platform helps us raise awareness on the importance of women’s participation in community development by creating opportunities for them to hold leadership positions,” she said.

For Kazi Yetu Ltd, the emphasis on women was embedded from inception. Co-founder and Managing Director Ms Tahira Nizari said supporting women was a deliberate objective.

“From the beginning, one of our goals was to promote local talent and create jobs, especially for women in the country,” she said.

The Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC) was also honoured, with Executive Director Ms Anna Henga stressing the need for organisations to lead by example.

“This year we have a lot of work to ensure women and organisations are uplifted and that gender issues are addressed. As a human rights organisation, we want to lead by example so others can follow,” she said.

In 2023, the theme She Can affirmed women’s capability, resilience and innovation in breaking barriers and driving change. Speaking at the third edition, CRDB Bank Plc Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Mr Abdulmajid Nsekela noted that women made up 44 per cent of the bank’s workforce, while acknowledging the need to identify and address remaining gaps.

He highlighted CRDB’s women mentorship programmes, launched in 2021, aimed at nurturing leadership skills and preparing women for senior roles—initiatives that have since recorded positive outcomes.

That same year, then MCL Managing Director Mr Bakari Machumu reaffirmed the company’s long-standing commitment to women’s empowerment. “Our mission to empower the nation has always been rooted in the belief that every voice—especially women’s—deserves to be heard. Rising Woman is a vital part of this mission, and we are excited to continue championing women’s achievements,” he said.

The 2024 edition, themed Count Her In, shifted the focus to intentional inclusion, emphasising that women’s participation in leadership, policymaking and economic spaces is not optional but essential for national progress.

The event was graced by President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who urged women to seize available opportunities and actively participate in elections, particularly at local government level. She said women elected into office would be better positioned to articulate issues affecting women and youth, and called for deeper engagement in civic leadership and governance. President Samia also reflected on her early days in office, revealing that her public declaration during the funeral of former president John Magufuli was meant to reassure both Tanzanians and herself of her ability to lead. She described the moment as unprecedented—marking the first time a sitting president had died in office and the first time a woman assumed the presidency.

In 2025, the theme Accelerate Her Impact aligned with the global Beijing+30 agenda and marked a decisive shift from visibility to velocity—scaling women’s contributions and ensuring their influence is felt across all sectors. Ten outstanding organisations were recognised for advancing women’s leadership and driving lasting change. In the Woman of the Future category, awardees included Tanzania Cigarette Public Limited Company (TCC Plc), UNDP Tanzania, Private Agricultural Sector Support (PASS) Trust, CRDB Bank Plc and Empress Furniture.

In the Rising Woman category, recognised organisations were ITM Tanzania Limited, Dolson Interiors Limited, Dentons EALC East African Law Chambers, Lukiza Autism Foundation and Empress Furniture.