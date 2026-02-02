The Citizen launches sixth Rising Woman Initiative with renewed call to ‘Give to Gain’

Dar es Salaam. It is once again a defining moment for Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) and its flagship brand, The Citizen, as the media house officially rolls out the sixth edition of the Rising Woman Initiative (RWI).

The Initiative is one of Tanzania’s most prominent platforms for advancing women’s leadership and gender equality. Branded Give to Gain: Elevate Her Rise, the 2026 edition ushers in a two-month journey that builds on a concept first conceived in a boardroom but which has since grown into a nationally recognised movement.

Over the years, the Initiative has positioned The Citizen at the centre of conversations around women’s empowerment, inclusive leadership and sustainable development.

The Rising Woman Initiative brings together influential women leaders and entrepreneurs from across sectors including business, politics, the arts, sports and civil society. It also deliberately recognises male champions who actively support gender equality and women’s empowerment, underscoring the belief that inclusive leadership is a shared responsibility.

Since its inception, the Initiative has published more than 300 profiles of women trailblazers, with about 65 more expected to be featured during the current season.

These stories highlight women who are innovative in thought, purposeful in action and committed to building a more equal, inclusive and thriving society.

Each year, the Initiative culminates around the commemoration of International Women’s Day on March 8, when MCL hosts a major event to honour the achievements, resilience and impact of women in Tanzania, across Africa and globally.

This year’s edition, organisers say, represents a pivotal moment in which recognition, empowerment and inclusion converge with measurable outcomes and strategic investment in women.

Speaking at the official launch, MCL Managing Director, Ms Rosalynn Mndolwa-Mworia, said the Rising Woman Initiative is anchored in the company’s brand promise of Empowering the Nation.

“Empowerment is not rhetoric. It is infrastructure. It is access. It is visibility. It is accountability. It is ensuring that leadership reflects the full potential of our society,” she said.

Ms Mndolwa-Mworia described the 2026 theme, Give to Gain, as a national call to action that challenges leaders across business, policy and community spaces to invest intentionally and boldly in women.

“To give mentorship. To give capital. To give access. To give influence. Because when women are fully equipped to lead, the returns are transformative,” she said.

According to the MCL Managing Director, those returns go beyond individual success stories. They include stronger enterprises, more inclusive governance structures and accelerated innovation, as well as a generation of young women who grow up seeing leadership not as an exception but as an expectation.

“As we launch this sixth edition, we welcome new partners to join us in scaling this agenda. The opportunity before us is clear: to deepen impact, expand leadership pipelines and position Tanzania as a model of inclusive growth,” she said.

Ms Mndolwa-Mworia also challenged long-held assumptions about power, noting that investing in women does not diminish leadership but strengthens it.

“When we give to women, we do not lose power—we multiply it. We gain momentum, we gain stability, we gain national strength. Leadership is never a solo achievement. It is built on belief: belief from mentors who open doors, partners who invest and communities that choose progress over limitation,” she said.

Reflecting on her own professional journey, Ms Mndolwa-Mworia said becoming the first woman Managing Director of MCL was more than a personal milestone.

“When I stepped into the role, I understood that the moment was larger than me. It was a national signal of possibility. A reminder that leadership in Tanzania is evolving. A declaration that competence knows no gender,” she said.

MCL Executive Editor, Mr Mpoki Thomson, said the Rising Woman Initiative exemplifies The Citizen’s sustained commitment to elevating women’s voices and amplifying stories of leadership, resilience and impact.

He noted that the platform has played a crucial role in shedding light on both the opportunities available to women and the persistent barriers they face as they pursue leadership positions in the private and public sectors.

“As we mark our sixth year, we would like to see more stories that demonstrate impact, alongside stronger engagement from policymakers in addressing the regulatory and procedural gaps that continue to impede women’s success,” Mr Thomson said.

Meanwhile, MCL Head of Marketing, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability, Mr Edson Sosten, said the sixth edition of the initiative is guided by five core strategic pillars: leadership and influence; economic empowerment; policy and advocacy; mentorship and talent development; and visibility and cultural transformation.

“These pillars position women not just as participants in national development, but as central architects of growth and governance,” he said.

Mr Sosten linked the initiative to Tanzania’s long-term development aspirations, particularly Dira 2050, which seeks to build a competitive, inclusive and knowledge-driven economy. “As Tanzania advances towards Dira 2050, women’s leadership must be intentionally elevated as a catalyst for sustainable development. Inclusive growth is not optional; it is foundational to achieving our long-term national transformation goals,” he said.

A major highlight of the initiative remains the Rising Woman Awards, which continue to serve as a flagship activation recognising institutions and initiatives that demonstrate tangible progress in advancing gender equality. The awards honour organisations with strong women’s representation in management and decision-making roles.

In addition, the Woman of the Future Award recognises transformative initiatives that enable women to progress into leadership through inclusive policies, systems and workplace cultures.

Organisers say the awards are designed to shift recognition from intent to impact, placing emphasis on accountability and measurable outcomes.