Property developer Juneid Othman explains why young people should invest in real estate early

Dar es Salaam. Success is an aspiration shared by many young people, yet only a small number turn their ambitions into lasting achievement.

Among those inspiring a new generation of entrepreneurs is Juneid Othman, founder of Mkuyu Africa, a property development, sales and rental company, who believes that investing in real estate at an early age is one of the most effective ways to secure long-term financial independence.

Juneid's entrepreneurial journey began while he was still a teenager. At the age of 19, and while pursuing his studies, he ventured into business before eventually establishing himself in Tanzania's property sector.

Reflecting on his journey, he says his decision to invest in real estate came after recognising its potential to create sustainable wealth and financial security.

"While studying accounting, I wanted to start a business, so I approached my father for a loan of about Sh3 million. I launched a solar business and exported products to countries such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Zambia. After gaining experience and saving money, I decided to invest in property," he says.

According to Juneid, that decision became the turning point in his financial journey, and he now encourages young people to begin investing in property as early as possible rather than waiting until later in life.

"Many young people believe property investment is something you do only when you are older, but that is a misconception. Starting while you are young gives you a strong financial foundation that creates opportunities to grow in many other areas of life," he says.

Financial discipline is the key to success

Juneid attributes much of his success to setting clear financial goals and maintaining strict discipline in managing his income.

Before making his first property investment, he established a long-term objective of owning income-generating assets, ensuring that his earnings were directed towards investments instead of unnecessary expenditure.

"You need to begin with a clear destination in mind. Once you know what you want to achieve, every financial decision becomes purposeful and every shilling has a role to play," he says.

Mkuyu Africa targets one million affordable homes

Looking ahead, Juneid says Mkuyu Africa has set an ambitious goal of constructing one million modern and affordable homes across Tanzania.

"Our vision is to build one million homes. We want more Tanzanians to have access to quality housing through affordable ownership options," he says.

He says the company has introduced flexible payment plans that enable ordinary Tanzanians to purchase homes gradually rather than paying the full amount upfront.

"Many people assume home ownership is only for the wealthy, but that is simply not the case. Most of our customers are ordinary Tanzanians who save consistently, make an initial deposit and continue paying in instalments until they own their homes," he explains.

Miliki Mali promotes informed property ownership

Beyond property development, Juneid established Miliki Mali, an initiative dedicated to educating the public about property investment and responsible ownership.

He says the platform was created after witnessing many people lose money through fraudulent transactions or investments made without proper knowledge.

"Many people become victims of fraud because they do not understand the legal process of owning property. Through Miliki Mali, we educate people about ownership documents, legal procedures and the checks they should carry out before purchasing land or a house," he says.

Expanding opportunities for young people in real estate

Juneid believes the property sector offers a wide range of career and business opportunities for young people, extending beyond construction to include brokerage, marketing and property management.

Through the Tanzania Brokers Association Board (TBAB), where he serves as founder and board member, he says efforts are underway to professionalise the brokerage industry and strengthen public confidence in qualified property brokers.

"Professional brokers who operate ethically deserve the same respect as other professionals. Unfortunately, many people fail to distinguish between legitimate brokers and fraudsters," he says.

He says the association registers qualified brokers and issues them with official identification to promote accountability and raise professional standards.

"A person who deliberately shows you the wrong property or provides false information is not a broker; they are a fraudster. Our objective is to separate dishonest individuals from genuine professionals," he adds.

Learning through setbacks

Like many successful entrepreneurs, Juneid acknowledges that his journey has been shaped by setbacks as much as achievements.

"I have failed more than a thousand times. Every mistake taught me an important lesson because I documented what went wrong and learnt from it. Success is not about avoiding failure; it is about learning from it," he says.

He urges young people to remain resilient during difficult periods and not to abandon their ambitions too soon.

"A tree spends time developing beneath the soil before it emerges. Once it breaks through the surface, its growth accelerates. Many people give up before reaching that stage," he says.

His advice to young people

Juneid's message to aspiring entrepreneurs is straightforward: begin investing early and make the most of the resources available, regardless of how modest they may seem.

"Do not wait until you are wealthy before investing in property. Start with what you have today. That investment can become the foundation of your future wealth," he says.

He also stresses the importance of acquiring the right knowledge before making investment decisions.