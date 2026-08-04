Beyond cigarettes: How shisha, asbestos, air pollution escalate lung cancer risks in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. Health experts have reiterated the importance of adopting preventive measures against lung cancer, which remains one of the leading causes of cancer-related mortality globally.

International health statistics indicate that lung cancer accounts for nearly one in every five cancer deaths worldwide.

Despite the disease being largely preventable, experts warn that the use of tobacco products, including cigarettes and shisha, remains the primary driver of rising case numbers, alongside ambient air pollution, exposure to industrial chemicals, radon gas, and hazardous workplace environments.

The warnings come as health institutions mark World Lung Cancer Day, observed annually on August 1.

Extensive clinical research demonstrates that tobacco smoking is linked to over 90 percent of all lung cancer diagnoses.

Speaking to The Citizen’s sister newspaper Mwananchi, the manager of the cancer screening and public education unit at the Ocean Road Cancer Institute (ORCI), Dr Maguha Stephano, noted that tobacco smoke contains toxic chemical compounds that induce cellular damage upon entering the lungs.

Reinforcing Dr Maguha's assessment, ORCI oncologist, Dr Emmanuel Lugina, explained that lung cancer develops when lung cells undergo genetic mutations and divide uncontrollably due to chemical or radiation damage.

“The single largest risk factor is cigarette smoking. Cigarette smoke contains over 7,000 chemicals, including at least 70 known carcinogens such as benzene, formaldehyde, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), nitrosamines, and polonium-210. These compounds penetrate deep into the lungs and alter cellular DNA," said Dr Lugina.

“The longer an individual smokes, the greater the cumulative DNA damage, eventually triggering malignant tumour growth. Furthermore, non-smokers exposed to second-hand smoke face a significantly elevated risk compared to those unexposed,” he added.

Beyond tobacco, radon gas, an odourless, colourless radioactive gas emanating naturally from soil, presents another major hazard.

Long-term inhalation of decaying radon particles causes severe genetic damage to lung tissues.

Similarly, microscopic asbestos fibres cause chronic inflammation and cellular damage.

The risk of developing lung cancer multiplies exponentially for individuals who smoke while working in asbestos-contaminated environments.

Dr Lugina noted that while lung cancer was historically viewed as a burden primarily affecting high-income nations, incidence rates are accelerating rapidly across Sub-Saharan Africa due to rising tobacco consumption, urbanisation, and indoor air pollution.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), tobacco consumption accounts for 80 to 90 percent of global lung cancer cases.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, air pollution poses an expanding public health threat.

Vehicle exhaust, industrial emissions, and fine particulate matter (PM2.5) from firewood or charcoal cooking fires penetrate deep into respiratory tracts, causing chronic inflammation and elevated cancer risks.

Genetic predispositions also play a role, as some individuals inherit cellular mutations that render them more susceptible when exposed to environmental toxins or chest radiation therapy.

Dr Maguha added that toxic emissions from cigarettes, firewood, shisha, and vehicular exhaust cause slow-developing cellular damage that often goes unnoticed for years.

“That is why we continually emphasise regular health screenings for early detection. When identified in its initial stages, cancer is far more treatable,” stressed Dr Maguha.

Key symptoms to watch

Oncologist Dr Fabian Maricha highlighted that early diagnostic intervention significantly improves treatment outcomes, allowing patients to benefit from targeted radiation therapy and surgical interventions.

“Symptoms that warrant immediate medical evaluation include coughing up blood, persistent shortness of breath, chronic chest or rib pain, loss of appetite, general fatigue, and unexplained weight loss,” explained Dr Maricha.

Local institutional statistics

Data from the Ocean Road Cancer Registry Unit highlights a steady upward trend in local diagnoses.

Registry officer, Mr Jafari Omari, revealed that the institute receives dozens of lung cancer patients annually.

“In 2025, ORCI received 55 patients from various regions across the country, up from 53 in 2024, 41 in 2023, and 39 in 2022,” outlined Mr Omari.

He noted that the majority of presenting patients are aged between 40 and 69 years, with a concerning number arriving at medical facilities already at advanced stages (stage three or four).

The age of smoking initiation, duration of habit, daily consumption volume, and product type directly correlate with disease probability.

Prevention and lifestyle changes

To mitigate risk, Dr Maguha advised the public to avoid all forms of tobacco, including cigarettes, snuff, and shisha.

“For those who smoke, quitting immediately is vital. For non-smokers, never start; tobacco remains the primary driver of this disease,” urged Dr Maguha.

Global health bodies note that recent advances in diagnostic technology and therapeutic care offer expanded hope for patients, underlining the importance of continued investment in national oncology infrastructure.