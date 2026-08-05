Tanzania's National Housing is redeveloping aging buildings in Sh535 billion project

Dar es Salaam. The National Housing Corporation (NHC) is redeveloping ageing properties across the country through public-private partnerships (PPPs) worth Sh535 billion, as it seeks to unlock the value of underutilised public assets while creating modern commercial and residential developments.

The programme has expanded to 62 projects nationwide, transforming old buildings in prime urban locations into new business and housing complexes expected to stimulate economic activity, create jobs and improve city landscapes.

NHC Public Affairs and Information manager Mr Yahya Charahani said the corporation’s redevelopment strategy had progressed from planning to implementation, with several projects already completed and many others nearing completion.

“Out of the first 21 projects, five have been completed and are already operational. Businesses have moved in and some developments are now occupied,” he told The Citizen.

He said the projects demonstrate how partnerships between the public and private sectors can maximise the value of government-owned land by combining it with private investment, technical expertise and innovation.

“Through these partnerships, we are transforming underutilised properties into productive assets that contribute to economic growth while providing modern facilities for businesses and residents,” he said.

According to Mr Charahani, the first phase comprises 21 joint venture projects whose agreements were signed between April and October 2024. Valued at about Sh179 billion, the projects have implementation periods of between two and three years.

NHC’s progress report shows that several developments have already been completed, while most are at advanced stages of construction. Of the 21 projects, three have been completed, 10 have exceeded 80 percent completion, four are between 50 and 79 percent complete, and the remaining four are below the halfway mark.

He said the progress achieved in the first phase had laid a solid foundation for expanding the programme.

Following its initial success, NHC has added another 41 projects, bringing the total number of developments under the programme to 62, with a combined investment value of Sh535 billion.

Among the completed projects is a nine-storey commercial building at Plot 1/19 on the corner of Uhuru and Congo streets in Kariakoo, Dar es Salaam, which is already occupied by businesses.

Kariakoo, Tanzania’s largest commercial hub, has become one of the programme’s key focus areas because of the growing demand for modern business premises.

For decades, many buildings in the area have struggled to meet the needs of a rapidly expanding commercial district, with ageing infrastructure, congestion and limited modern facilities posing challenges to traders and investors.

Under the redevelopment programme, obsolete buildings are being replaced with modern mixed-use developments incorporating office space, retail outlets and accommodation facilities.

Several other projects are nearing completion, including developments at Plot 13/44 on Aggrey and Sikukuu streets in Kariakoo and Plot 26/T on Rwagasore Street in Mwanza, both of which have reached about 99 percent completion.

Other developments in Kariakoo, including those along Congo and Tandamti streets, as well as in the Msimbazi and Swahili-Narung’ombe areas, have recorded progress of between 90 and 96 percent.

Mr Charahani said implementation of the second phase was already underway, with contractors undertaking demolition, site preparation and construction in several regions.

“The second phase extends the benefits of the programme beyond Dar es Salaam, with projects underway in Mwanza, Arusha, Iringa and other regions to support urban development,” he said.

He added that, beyond improving urban infrastructure, the projects are creating employment opportunities, with each development engaging between 60 and 80 construction workers during implementation.