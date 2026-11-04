Fuel prices rise across Tanzania, piling pressure on consumers

Dar es Salaam. Petrol, diesel and kerosene prices have increased across Tanzania this month, the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (Ewura) announced on Wednesday.

In Dar es Salaam, the maximum retail price of petrol rose by Sh26 to Sh4,083 per litre from Sh4,057 in October. Diesel climbed by Sh42 to Sh4,128 per litre from Sh4,086, while kerosene recorded the steepest rise of Sh50, moving from Sh4,067 to Sh4,117.

The new cap prices took effect immediately nationwide, according to a statement by Ewura Director General Salum Mnuna.

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At Tanga Port, petrol will now sell at a maximum of Sh4,149 per litre (up Sh26 from Sh4,123), diesel at Sh4,194 (up Sh42 from Sh4,152) and kerosene at Sh4,183 (up Sh53 from Sh4,133).

For products landed through Mtwara Port, petrol rose by Sh13 to Sh4,183 per litre from Sh4,170, diesel by Sh32 to Sh4,231 from Sh4,199, and kerosene by Sh40 to Sh4,220 from Sh4,180.

Ewura linked the increases to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, the main source of Tanzania’s petroleum products. The fighting has driven up transportation and insurance costs, raising the overall cost of imports.

Global benchmark oil prices have risen sharply in recent months. According to US Energy Information Administration (EIA) data, Brent crude averaged $114.16 per barrel in September 2026, up about $23 from August, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) averaged $97.31. Prices climbed further in October, with Brent averaging roughly $124–$125 per barrel and WTI about $101–$102.

The government said it continues to monitor international market developments and is taking measures to maintain stable supplies while limiting the impact of higher prices on consumers.

Ewura directed oil marketing companies to sell petroleum products at competitive prices, provided they remain within the prescribed maximum caps and minimum limits.

The prices were calculated under the 2022 Ewura Petroleum Price Setting Rules (Government Notice No. 57), as amended by GN No. 761A of October 30, 2023, and the 2024 Bulk Oil Procurement Regulations.

“All petrol stations must prominently display fuel prices on signboards, including any discounts or promotional offers. Where alternatives are available, motorists are advised to buy from stations offering the lowest prices to promote competition,” states Ewura in its statement.

Operating without visibly displayed price boards is an offence that attracts regulatory penalties. Retailers must also issue sales receipts generated by Electronic Fiscal Pump Printers (EFPP).

Buyers should ensure they receive valid receipts showing the station’s details, date, fuel type and price per litre.