Has entrepreneurship become the answer to every employment problem?

Jobs are slim pickings nowadays. If you have managed to get a good one, Great . If you haven’t , well, you might be underpaid, overworked, or both.

And if you cannot find a job? Start a business. Become your own boss. Learn a skill. Find a side hustle. Create your own opportunities.

It is advice we hear quite often these days, and it is understandable. People need to make money, bills are not going to pay themselves, and waiting for a job opportunity can take a while.

But somewhere along the way, entrepreneurship seems to have become the answer to almost every employment problem. I was curious to know what our community thought about this, so I put the question to our Instagram audience.

The results were interesting.

38% said yes, create your own opportunities, while 62% said no, entrepreneurship is not for everyone.

The majority leaned towards the idea that entrepreneurship is not necessarily the answer for everyone. And I think there is an interesting conversation to be had here.

Is Entrepreneurship for Everyone?

There is a reason entrepreneurship appeals to people. You have the possibility of earning more, making your own decisions, building something from scratch and having greater control over your working life.

For someone who has spent years dealing with an unsupportive manager, poor pay or limited opportunities for career growth, the idea of working for themselves can be particularly appealing.

But running a business comes with its own set of challenges. There is the initial capital, finding customers, managing expenses, dealing with inconsistent income and making decisions that can affect whether the business survives.

And unlike a regular job, where you might finish work and leave your responsibilities at the office, running a business can mean thinking about it long after the working day is over.

Of course, some people enjoy that. Others would rather have a job, earn a reliable salary and spend their free time doing things that have nothing to do with work.

Neither preference is unusual. The problem comes when we assume that everyone who is struggling financially should simply start a business, without considering their circumstances, resources or what they actually want from their working lives.

What Does Psychology Have to Say About It?

Our personalities can influence how we respond to the idea of entrepreneurship.

For instance, people who enjoy independence, are comfortable making decisions and tend to take initiative may find entrepreneurship appealing. Someone who enjoys experimenting with ideas, solving problems and figuring things out without constant direction might also enjoy the experience.

Psychologists sometimes discuss traits such as openness to experience, which relates to curiosity and willingness to explore new ideas, and conscientiousness, which includes organisation, persistence and following through on responsibilities.

These traits can be useful in business. So can self-efficacy, or the belief that you can take action and work towards a particular outcome.

However, there is no single personality type that guarantees entrepreneurial success. Someone can be creative and confident but struggle with financial management. Another person might be naturally cautious yet build a successful business through careful planning and consistency.

And personality is only one part of the picture.

Access to capital, business knowledge, professional networks, family responsibilities and the ability to absorb financial losses can all influence whether entrepreneurship is a realistic option. A person might have a brilliant business idea but simply cannot afford to take the risk at that particular point in their life.

That matters because wanting to start a business and being in a position to start one are two different things.

When Financial Pressure Becomes Personal

Being told to create your own opportunities can encourage initiative. Maybe it pushes someone to finally explore a business idea or develop a skill they can earn from. That can be a good thing.

But the message hits differently when you have been looking for work and getting nowhere. At some point, “create your own opportunities” can start to sound like your financial struggles are your own fault.

And that is where things get complicated.

People can do everything they reasonably can with the resources available to them and still struggle to find work. Others try entrepreneurship and discover that it does not work out as they had hoped. When we frame success entirely around individual effort, we risk making people blame themselves for circumstances they cannot fully control.

This is not an argument against entrepreneurship. Personal initiative matters, but so does the economic environment people are trying to navigate.

We can encourage people to explore different opportunities without assuming that starting a business is easy, financially accessible or the right fit for everyone.

What Does a Fulfilling Working Life Look Like to You?

I think one of the more interesting things about this conversation is how differently people view work.

For some people, entrepreneurship is exciting. The idea of building something from scratch, making your own decisions and potentially earning more than you would in a regular job is appealing. They like the independence. They enjoy figuring things out. They want to see what they can make of an idea.

For others? That sounds exhausting.

They want a decent job, a reliable salary and the ability to close their laptop at the end of the day without worrying about where the next customer is coming from. They have other things they want to do with their lives. Work is important, yes, but it is not necessarily the centre of everything.

And then there are people who want to run a business but are uncomfortable with the uncertainty that comes with it. Especially when rent, family responsibilities and other expenses depend on a steady income.

These are very different realities, and our personalities can influence how we experience them. Someone who enjoys taking initiative and navigating uncertainty might find entrepreneurship stimulating. Someone who values predictability might find the same experience stressful. Neither response is inherently better.

Our experiences matter, too. If you have spent years working under a difficult manager, the thought of being your own boss might feel liberating. If you have watched a family business struggle financially, you might be more cautious about taking the same route.

Sometimes, what we want from work is shaped by what we have experienced before. And what feels like freedom to one person might feel like unnecessary pressure to another.

We also need to talk about how we define success.

Some people want to build companies. Others want to become very good at what they do and earn a comfortable living. Some want the flexibility to spend more time with their families. Others want the security of knowing that their salary will arrive at the end of the month.

Why should these goals be measured against the same standard?

The problem with treating entrepreneurship as the obvious answer to employment struggles is that it can make people feel as though they are falling behind if they do not want to take that route. Suddenly, wanting a job becomes a lack of ambition. Preferring stability becomes playing it safe. And struggling to find work becomes a problem you are expected to solve by creating a business of your own.

But people’s circumstances differ. So do their priorities, resources and appetite for risk.

Entrepreneurship can be a great path. It can also be stressful, uncertain and a poor fit for some people. A regular job can provide stability and fulfilment, but it can also leave people underpaid, overworked or desperate for a change.

There is no single working arrangement that guarantees a fulfilling life.

Perhaps the more interesting question is why we have become so quick to prescribe one path to people whose lives look nothing alike.

Because ultimately, work has to fit into a life. And the kind of life you want matters just as much as the kind of career you pursue.

Maybe the conversation should be less about whether everyone has to become an entrepreneur, and more about why we have started treating one version of success as though it should work for everyone.