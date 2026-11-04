Central bank vulnerability: Lessons from Tanzania and Kenya

By Anna Tibaijuka

In the preceding articles, I examined the relationship between political power, institutional oversight and economic development. I also explained why the transfer of illicit wealth abroad can inflict additional economic damage beyond the original diversion of public resources.

We now turn to a more uncomfortable question: what happens when major financial scandals occur within institutions entrusted with safeguarding national finances?

Central banks occupy a critical position in the economy. They manage monetary policy, oversee important aspects of the financial system, maintain international reserves and serve as bankers to government.

Their operations must therefore be governed by law, transparent accounting procedures and strong internal controls.

Yet East African history provides troubling examples of scandals involving central-bank accounts and government financial transactions.

Tanzania’s External Payment Arrears (EPA) scandal, the Tegeta escrow controversy and Kenya’s Goldenberg affair deserve examination.

They were different in their origins and legal circumstances, but they demonstrate why public financial institutions must be protected against improper influence.

Tanzania’s EPA and Kagoda scandal

One of Tanzania’s most consequential financial scandals involved the External Payment Arrears account at the Bank of Tanzania. The account originated in arrangements for settling outstanding foreign-payment obligations associated with earlier foreign-exchange shortages.

During the 2005/06 financial year, substantial payments were made to local companies claiming rights to outstanding obligations. A special audit conducted by Ernst & Young on behalf of the Controller and Auditor General identified serious irregularities.

According to the International Monetary Fund’s 2008 assessment, approximately Sh133 billion, equivalent to about $113 million at the time, was paid to 22 local companies on the basis of fraudulent or unsupported documentation.

A transaction occurring during someone’s presidency is not, by itself, proof that the president ordered the irregularity or received its proceeds. Nevertheless, the scandal exposed weaknesses in institutions expected to protect national resources.

The Tegeta escrow controversy

Another major controversy emerged in 2014 involving approximately Sh306 billion held in the Tegeta escrow account at the Bank of Tanzania. The account arose from a dispute concerning electricity capacity charges under arrangements between Tanesco and Independent Power Tanzania Limited.

Following the release of the funds, questions arose over ownership, corporate shareholding, the interpretation of court decisions and whether the money had been lawfully disbursed.

Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee, drawing on investigations and audit findings, challenged the legality of aspects of the transactions. Its November 2014 report raised serious concerns about corporate ownership, due diligence, possible lost public revenue and the responsibilities of senior officials.

The controversy had substantial political consequences, but serious questions remain about the completeness and consistency of accountability.

However, Tegeta must be distinguished from EPA. The Tegeta account held funds whose beneficial ownership and lawful disposition were disputed. It was not simply an account containing ordinary central-bank reserves available for government expenditure.

Some authorities and officials argued that the money belonged to private shareholders, while parliamentary investigators challenged that position. The legal distinction is essential to understanding the controversy.

Kenya’s Goldenberg scandal

Kenya provides another instructive example. The Goldenberg scandal arose from arrangements intended to encourage exports of gold and diamonds during the early 1990s.

Under the export compensation scheme and related financial arrangements, substantial sums were paid or claimed through transactions involving the Treasury, Central Bank of Kenya and private companies. The affair eventually became the subject of a Judicial Commission of Inquiry chaired by Justice Samuel Bosire.

The commission’s report, completed in 2005 and publicly released in 2006, examined questionable payments, financial transactions and the involvement of public and private officials. Allegations also concerned the knowledge and possible involvement of former President Daniel arap Moi.

What do these scandals have in common?

The three controversies differed in their financial arrangements, legal foundations and institutional consequences. They should not be mechanically classified as identical cases of theft from central banks. But each raises fundamental questions about financial governance.

Were payment instructions supported by valid legal authority? Did independent officials verify the claims and ownership arrangements? Could a central-bank official refuse instructions considered unlawful? Did Parliament obtain the information necessary to investigate? Were audit recommendations implemented? Were questionable payments recovered? And could investigators follow the money to its ultimate beneficiaries, including any assets transferred abroad, transparently, comprehensively and without selective disclosure?

The Tegeta Escrow scandal illustrates why this question matters. While recipients of funds through Mkombozi Bank were publicly identified, questions remained over the identities of those who received substantial cash withdrawals through another bank. These are questions of institutional design, not merely political personalities. They are also matters of integrity of officials entrusted with oversight reporting.

When institutions cannot say no and when regulators act selectively

The most dangerous condition arises when public officials believe that instructions attributed to senior political leaders must be obeyed even where legal procedures demand otherwise.

A central bank must never become an informal source of discretionary resources available through political influence. Financial controllers, auditors and professional officials should be able to discharge their legal responsibilities without fear of retaliation.