Kilimanjaro fire prompts temporary closure of two routes used for climbing the mountain

Moshi. The Tanzania National Parks Authority (Tanapa) has temporarily suspended the use of the Lemosho and Londrosi routes on Mount Kilimanjaro as efforts continue to contain a fire burning in the Sangarini-Kamwanga area towards Shira.

The suspension affects tourists planning to use the two routes to climb Mount Kilimanjaro.

In a statement issued on Monday, September 28, 2026, Tanapa Assistant Conservation Commissioner for Communications Catherine Mbena said the decision was taken as a precautionary measure because of the ongoing fire.

“Tanapa informs tourism stakeholders and the public that it has temporarily suspended the use of the Lemosho and Londrosi routes used to climb Mount Kilimanjaro due to the ongoing fire,” the statement said.

Tourists who had planned to use the two routes have been advised to use the Machame, Marangu or Rongai routes instead.

Lemosho and Londrosi are among the six routes used by tourists to climb Mount Kilimanjaro.

Tanapa said firefighting efforts were continuing in collaboration with the Tanzania Fire and Rescue Force, Tanzania Forest Services (TFS), Enduimet Wildlife Management Area, the Reserve Force, local residents and conservation and tourism stakeholders.

“The safety of workers, tourists and conservation and tourism stakeholders remains our first priority,” the statement said.