Glowing tributes pour in for Mrema as he is laid to rest

Dar es Salaam. Thousands of mourners yesterday participated in the burial of former Home Affairs minister and Tanzania Labour Party (TLP) chairman Augustine Lyatonga Mrema.

The veteran politician who died at the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) on Sunday was buried yesterday at his home village of Kiraracha in Kilimanjaro Region.

In the burial, the government was represented by the Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (Policy, Coordination and Parliamentary Affairs), Mr George Simbachawene.

Speaking during the live-broadcast event, Mr Simbachawene, said he had represented top government officials including President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Vice President Philip Mpango, Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi and Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa.

“Mr Mrema was a leader in the government and political sphere serving in different capacities. We mourn his loss due to the good things he did for the country in his lifetime,” he said.

Mr Simbachawene said his [Mrema’s] valuable contribution in the country’s political development as well as economic and social development would not be forgotten.

“All that has been said here today is testimony to the legacy he left behind. Our emphasis is for the country to emulate the good things he did,” said Mr Simbachawene.

Furthermore, he said Mr Mrema would be remembered for his patriotism, love for democracy, peace and tranquillity as well as a person who garnered many votes during the 1995 presidential election.

Mr Simbachawene, who doubles as Kibakwe MP, said the government had good working terms with Mr Mrema as TLP leader and Parole Board chairman.

Deputy Registrar of Political Parties Mohammed Ally Ahmed said Mr Mrema was a democratic guru who believed in political equality and leadership.

“He served three political parties: CCM, NCCR-Mageuzi and the Tanzania Labour Party (TLP) where he died as its national chairman,” he said.

“This shows his belief in democracy. Shifting to NCCR-Mageuzi from CCM and then to TLP shows the way he changed over time and visions,” he added.

According to him, Mr Mrema didn’t stick to one place fighting with others, rather he shifted to political parties he believed in.

“That is the legacy he has left behind. On behalf of the Registrar of Political Parties, his death is a huge blow. We have nothing to do, rather we are supposed to imitate the good things he did,” said Mr Ahmed.

Colonel (rtd) Ngemela Lubinga, who is CCM’s secretary of Political Affairs and International Relations, said the ruling party has been saddened by Mr Mrema’s demise.

“In his lifetime, Mr Mrema showed patriotism and respected leadership positions entrusted to him. Usually, he prioritized demands of people,” he said as he represented CCM secretary general Daniel Chongolo.

“He came up with strategies to curb theft, crime, revenue loss and advocated for justice to the women and children in the country,” he added.

Chadema’s national chairman Freeman Mbowe described Mr Mrema as a daring person who could take tough decisions without bothering what others would think.

“He stood by things he believed in. He was among the first leaders to leave CCM and the government to strengthen opposition parties,” he added.

Mr Mbowe said having served with Mr Mrema in different capacities, he had assertiveness to do what others wouldn’t expect.

“Honourable Mrema has really left a huge name. He has touched every corner of our country. Those of us who travel at different corners of the country have seen the footsteps he has left,” he said.

NCCR-Mageuzi national chairman James Mbatia said Mr Mrema did a lot as a minister, lawmaker and a politician.

“These should be replicated and imitated in the systems of justice, peace and humanity protection,” he said, urging that his vision could be kept alive under cooperation and solidarity.

Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner Nurdin Babu remembered to have served with the deceased when he was the District Administrative Secretary (DAS).

“It was the time the deceased served as Home Affairs minister and deputy Prime Minister. It was me who supervised different projects executed that time including the construction of this house,” he said.

“I made this revelation to inform the public that not only am I a family member but someone who has been raised by Mr Mrema,” he said.

Tanzania Labour Party (TLP) secretary general Richard Lyimo said the party was going to imitate the good things he did.

“He will be remembered for the heart of mercy to the women….Prayers are we should remain tightly connected despite his death,” he said.

For his part, Vunjo Constituency MP Charles Kimei said the deceased depended on God; decently served different positions and managed to leave signs of outstanding leadership.