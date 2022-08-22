Mrema and his legacy of fearlessness, controversy

By Louis Kalumbia More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tributes poured in yesterday following the death of veteran politician Augustine Lyatonga Mrema, 77.

Muhimbili National Hospital said in a statement that Mrema died at around 6.15am after he was admitted on August 16.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan was among those who mourned Mrema, saying she was saddened by the death of the Opposition politician, who was also chairman of the National Parole Board.

“I will remember him for his contribution to political reforms, patriotism and his love for Tanzanians. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and all TLP (Tanzania Labour Party) members. May God rest his soul in eternal peace,” she said in a tweet.

Former National Assembly Speaker Pius Msekwa said Mrema, who served as Home Affairs minister from 1990 to 1994, was a firm believer in non-partisan development politics.

“During the 2015 and 2020 elections, he supported CCM’s presidential candidate John Magufuli, believing that he was a person who was capable of bringing true development for Tanzanians,” he said.

A founder of NCCR-Mageuzi, Mr Buberwa Kaiza, described the late TLP chairman as a politician who took an uncompromising position against vices.

“This was behind his decision to defect to NCCR-Mageuzi from CCM,” he said.

However, he added that it was unfortunate that Mrema continued to give orders as he was doing when he was Home Affairs minister.

“This was wrong because he was no longer in government. He was a political party operative. At NCCR Mageuzi, people dedicated themselves to collaborative politics, and that was the beginning of intra-party disputes,” Mr Kaiza said.

He added that Mrema will be remembered as the first former Cabinet minister to join the Opposition after the restoration of political pluralism, noting that he set a precedent that continues to this day.

Another NCCR-Mageuzi founder, Mr Prince Bagenda, said Mrema had the motivation to be an effective politician despite his failure as a leader.

“Leaders usually have the people behind them. He was unlike the late Seif Shariff Hamad or Chadema’s Freeman Mbowe who, despite all the challenges, still had the people behind them,” he said.

Regarding disputes during Mr Mrema’s time at NCCR-Mageuzi, Mr Bagenda said problems started after he lost the 1995 General Election.

“Party leaders started to consider Mr Mrema a political puppet, which was completely unfair,” he said.

Chadema’s protocol, communications and foreign affairs director, Mr John Mrema, said the former Vunjo and Moshi Urban MP will be remembered for the successes he had as Home Affairs minister and his decision to join the Opposition .

“Serving as Home Affairs minister, he ensured that hundreds of illegally owned firearms were surrendered. He also played a key role in curbing cross-border smuggling, and was the first former senior government official to decamp to the Opposition.

“In 1995, he gave CCM and its presidential candidate Benjamin Mkapa a run for their money in the first multiparty elections following the restoration of political pluralism. We will remember him as an important figure in Tanzania’s multiparty democracy journey,” Mr Mrema said.

Former Cabinet minister Gertrude Mongella said Mrema took bold decisions to address violence against women.

“I admired his leadership style as Home Affairs minister, something he himself knew,” she.

She was supported another CCM veteran, Ms Anna Abdallah, who said Mrema was a person who stood by what he believed in, and this was demonstrated by his decision to support Dr Magufuli in 2015 and 2020.

“Despite TLP fielding its own candidate, Mrema believed in CCM’s flag-bearer,” said the former Cabinet minister.

ACT-Wazalendo party leader Zitto Kabwe said Mrema had left behind a living legacy of fighting vices, adding that this was what made it impossible for him to continue to remain in CCM.

“He significantly contributed to Opposition politics during the formative years of political pluralism. We have a lot to learn from him,” he said.

CCM’s political affairs and international relations secretary, Colonel (rtd) Ngemela Lubinga, said Mr Mrema will be remembered for his transparency and creativity in curbing crime.

“He was the minister of Home Affairs who introduced police stations at the ward level,” he said.

TLP secretary-general Richard Lyimo said the party had a comprehensive succession plan left behind by Mrema.

“Someone will be entrusted to move the party forward after we are through with mourning our departed leader,” he said.