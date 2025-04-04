Government adds new staff to OSHA to improve service delivery

Tanzania government through the President’s Office – Public Service Management and Good Governance, has approved the recruitment of 74 new staff members for the Occupational Safety and Health Authority (OSHA).

This move aims to improve OSHA’s ability to protect workers across the country.

The announcement was made by OSHA’s Chief Executive Officer, Khadija Mwenda, during the opening of the Fourth Meeting of OSHA’s Fifth Workers Council.

The event took place over the weekend in Kibaha, Coast Region, and was officiated by Mary Maganga, Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office (Labour, Youth, Employment and Persons with Disability).

The main purpose of the meeting was to discuss OSHA’s budget for the 2025/2026 financial year.

TUGHE Deputy Secretary-General, Mr Rugemalila Rutatina, delivers workers’ remarks during the Fourth Meeting of OSHA’s Fifth Workers' Council, held at the Mwalimu Nyerere Leadership Institute in Kibaha, Coast Region. PHOTO | COURTESY

“We are very thankful to you, our Permanent Secretary, for helping us expand our workforce like never before. Adding 74 new staff members is a major boost, equal to nearly half of our current workforce,” said CEO Mwenda.

She also thanked the Minister, and asked that their appreciation be shared with Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa and President Samia Suluhu Hassan for supporting OSHA and helping to build its capacity.

In her speech, Permanent Secretary Mary Maganga praised OSHA for its good work and dedication.

She said the Prime Minister’s Office is proud of how OSHA continues to enforce the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 2003 and its regulations.

“I encourage you to keep up the excellent work in protecting workers and investments across the country,” she said.

Also present at the meeting was Rugemalila Rutatina, Deputy Secretary-General of the Government and Health Workers Union (TUGHE).

He praised OSHA for promoting unity at the workplace and for involving workers in important decisions through their workers’ council.