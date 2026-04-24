Women leaders set aside political differences in push for development agenda

Dar es Salaam. Women political leaders who contested for top offices in the October 2025 General Election have set aside their ideological differences to form a united platform aimed at advancing Tanzania’s development agenda.

The leaders have come together under a new umbrella, the Women in Leadership Forum (WLF), which brings together representatives from 12 political parties. The initiative excludes the United Democratic Party (UDP).

Parties represented in the forum include NCCR-Mageuzi, MAKINI, SAU, UMD, AAFP, NUD, TLP, ACT-Wazalendo (ACT-CUF), CCM, CHAUMA and NLD.

The forum, which was recently established, is expected to be officially launched in the near future.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam, the Forum’s chairperson, Dr Evaline Munisi, said the initiative was born out of a shared commitment to national development despite political differences.

Dr Munisi, who is also the Secretary General of NCCR-Mageuzi, a former vice-presidential running mate in the 2025 election and currently a Member of Parliament, said the platform aims to strengthen unity among women leaders.

“The Women in Leadership Forum is a platform that brings together women leaders in Tanzania to build unity and amplify the voice of women in leadership,” she said.

She noted that the forum comprises women who vied for presidential and vice-presidential positions in the 2025 elections.

“This is an institution of women leaders that seeks to unite influential women in leadership positions. Despite differences in political ideologies, we have come together to build solidarity and contribute to national development beyond party affiliations,” she added.

Dr Munisi said the forum plans to collaborate with the Ministry of Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups, and participate in both national and international engagements, including International Women’s Day.

She also called on Tanzanians to prioritise unity and safeguard the country’s peace and stability.

“We urge all citizens to continue protecting peace and to put the nation first. We also call on the government and stakeholders to promote unity, love and cooperation,” she said.

According to her, preparations for the official launch of the forum are at an advanced stage, with expectations that it will mark a significant step in strengthening women’s leadership in Tanzania’s political landscape.