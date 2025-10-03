Government drafts New Digital Health Strategy to accelerate health coverage

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania is increasing its investment in digital health and data-driven technologies to accelerate progress toward achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary, Dr Seif Shekalaghe, revealed that the government is drafting the Digital Health Strategy 2025–2030, which will prioritise integrating artificial intelligence, strengthening data privacy, and expanding digital literacy training for health workers.





He made the remarks at the official opening of the 12th Tanzania Health Summit (THS), emphasising that digital innovation will transform the health sector and help save lives.

“This year’s theme, Harnessing Data Utilisation and Technologies to Accelerate Universal Health Coverage, is timely and aligned with our national vision. Data and technology are no longer luxuries but essential tools in modern healthcare,” he said.

Dr Shekalaghe stressed that the government is determined to achieve UHC by 2030.

“We want to ensure no one is denied essential services or pushed into poverty by medical costs,” he added.

National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) Arusha manager, Mr Hipoliti Lello, said the fund is ready for UHC registration, having developed strategies to make enrolment more convenient.

He noted that digital innovation is key to expanding access. “So far, we have covered only 15 percent of the population, while 85 percent remain outside the scheme. This requires major effort to reach the rest,” he said.

Mr Lello added, “NHIF is optimistic that digital transformation will help address UHC challenges. We have already introduced a platform enabling individuals and organisations to enrol and manage their insurance plans.”

He explained that clients or organisations no longer need to visit NHIF offices physically, as registration, plan selection, and payments can now be done digitally.

“Previously, people had to submit National Identification Cards (NIDA) and hard copies of documents. With this integration, customers will not need to visit our offices. Doctors must also verify their qualifications before treating NHIF members, and only licensed practitioners can process claims,” he said.

He noted that NHIF has reduced the cost and time for producing IDs by adopting e-cards and Nida numbers.

“We are also exploring mobile numbers to identify members at health facilities,” he added.

He said the previous cost of producing IDs, about $5, has been cut, while biometric recognition using fingerprints and facial scans will further ease access and reduce complaints about delayed membership cards.

Director of information and communication technology (ICT) at the President’s Office, Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG), Mr Eric Kitali, said embracing technology is essential for achieving UHC.

“AI will not replace humans. Rather, humans are AI. It is therefore important to adopt and adapt emerging technologies to move forward,” he said.

United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) representative, Mr Mark Schreiner, urged the government to scale up investment in digital health to accelerate UHC, warning that reduced donor funding requires greater domestic financing.

“The government must take decisive steps to strengthen health financing, including innovative schemes such as health insurance and health taxes,” he said, citing the HIV Response Levy and its allocation to the AIDS Trust Fund as a strong example of local commitment.

He also highlighted the role of public-private partnerships in bringing agility and investment to the health sector, while urging the use of disaggregated data to tackle inequalities and strengthen accountability.

“Let this summit be a springboard for bold action. With government leadership, private sector innovation and development partner solidarity, Tanzania can build a resilient, data-driven health system that delivers quality care to all,” he said.

Earlier reports indicate that the government is implementing flagship innovations, such as the m-mama emergency transport system, which utilizes a toll-free line and mobile app to coordinate transportation for expectant mothers and newborns in distress.

The initiative, rolled out nationwide last year, is expected to reach more than 50,000 women and infants annually. In pilot regions, it cut maternal deaths by up to 27 percent.

Another milestone is Jamii ni Afya, Zanzibar’s digital community health programme, the first of its kind globally to be government-led at full national scale.