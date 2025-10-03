Tanzania, Kenya resolve four trade barriers in push to boost business

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania and Kenya have successfully eliminated four non-tariff trade barriers as part of their efforts to enhance business relations between the two neighboring countries.

This agreement was reached during the Ninth Meeting of the Joint Trade Committee (JTC), which took place in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday.

Officials from both countries reviewed a total of 14 outstanding barriers, with plans to resolve the remaining 10 by March 31, 2026.

Dr Hashil Abdallah, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Industry and Trade, announced that the lifted restrictions include the removal of the withholding tax on TBL beers exported to Kenya, the elimination of tax stamps and associated charges, and the facilitation of livestock product exports from Kenya, in accordance with East African Community (EAC) resolutions.

Additionally, the requirement for Comesa insurance, which does not apply to Tanzania, has been abolished. “These decisions reflect our commitment to ensuring that trade between Tanzania and Kenya is conducted fairly and in compliance with EAC agreements,” said Dr Abdallah.

He further stated that a Joint Technical Committee has been established to oversee this implementation and to ensure that no trader encounters unnecessary bureaucratic hurdles.

“Our aim is to make Tanzania a secure, reliable, and business-friendly destination while positioning the East African Community as a safe region for investment,” he added.

Kenya’s Principal Secretary for East African Community Affairs, Dr Caroline Karugu, highlighted that the progress made signifies a strong political will from both governments.

“We have already achieved a 78 percent resolution rate, which demonstrates our commitment.

These successes are rooted in the agreements established during President William Ruto’s state visit to Tanzania in October 2022,” she stated.

Her colleague in the State Department for Trade, Ms Regina Ombam, described the agreements as crucial for transforming regional trade.

She emphasized that simplifying systems and removing obstacles would create a better environment for traders throughout East Africa.

“This step showcases our determination to enhance trade and prepare the region for global competition,” she said, encouraging citizens in both countries to embrace digital business and new economic opportunities.

This recent progress follows directives issued by Presidents Samia Suluhu Hassan and William Ruto on October 10, 2022, when they instructed their investment ministers to eliminate the 14 trade barriers.

At that time, President Hassan noted that her administration had continued the efforts initiated by former President Uhuru Kenyatta, stating that out of 68 identified barriers, 54 had already been resolved.