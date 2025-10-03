Why new Dart and Udart bosses have their hands full

Dar es Salaam. The new leadership at Dar es Salaam Rapid Transit (Dart) and Usafiri Dar es Salaam Rapid Transit (Udart) faces one of the toughest assignments in public service: restoring confidence in the city’s long-troubled bus rapid transit (BRT) system.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan yesterday dissolved the boards of both Dart and Udart, ushering in new leadership to address growing dissatisfaction with a project once hailed as a model for Africa.

A statement issued by Chief Secretary Moses Kusiluka confirmed the appointments. Mr David Kafulila, who also serves as Executive Director of the Public–Private Partnership (PPP) Unit, has been named chairman of the Dart board, while Dr Ramadhan Dau will chair the Udart board.

In parallel, the President appointed new chief executives to steer the agencies. Mr Said Tunda is the new Dart Director General, while Mr Pius Ng’ingo has been named Director General of Udart, which operates Phase One of the system.

They replace Dr Athuman Kihamia and Mr Waziri Kindamba, respectively. No official reasons were given for their removal.

The shake-up comes amid mounting public frustration. Just a day earlier, passengers travelling from Gerezani to Kimara broke into protest songs on board a BRT bus, highlighting widespread anger over worsening services.

Launched in 2016 with high expectations, the BRT was supposed to reduce congestion and transform commuting in Dar es Salaam. Instead, the system is now plagued by long queues, overcrowding, irregular timetables and poorly maintained infrastructure.

Residents have repeatedly urged the government to act, especially as Phase Two—intended to connect Mbagala to Gerezani—remains stalled.

Although the service was due to start on September 1, operations have yet to commence. This has fuelled scepticism, with commuters openly questioning whether the project can ever deliver on its promises.

To address the delays, the government enlisted private partners. Mofat Company, for instance, has imported nearly 100 buses intended for the new corridor. Yet, the buses are not in use on the Mbagala–Gerezani route.

Instead, some were spotted on the Morogoro Road corridor, raising fresh concerns about misallocation of resources and further confusion among commuters.

The deeper challenge lies in systemic inefficiencies. Since its inception, the BRT has struggled with leadership instability, shifting timelines and a lack of operational discipline.

Each leadership change has been billed as the solution, but the core issues—such as fleet shortages, financial sustainability and accountability for past investments—remain unresolved.

Unanswered questions continue to hover over the project. For instance, what became of the nearly 200 buses originally introduced by UDA Rapid Transit nearly a decade ago? Did they generate the projected financial returns? If so, why has it been difficult to replace them? These issues point to deeper operational and governance shortcomings that the new leaders must urgently confront.

Adding to their burden is the need to balance public expectations with political and commercial interests. Those recently dismissed had themselves been appointed only months earlier, a

sign of the revolving-door leadership that has stifled continuity. The constant reshuffling has also fuelled speculation about competing agendas within the transport sector.

For Mr Tunda and Mr Ng’ingo, the immediate task will be to instil discipline in operations and rebuild commuter trust. Phase Two must be launched without further delay, while Phase One urgently requires improvements to service quality, fleet capacity and maintenance.

They must also manage complex stakeholder interests. Dart, as the regulator and Udart, as the operator, have often been accused of working at cross-purposes rather than complementing each other. Aligning their roles will be critical if the BRT is to function effectively and sustainably.

Meanwhile, commuters—who endure the long queues and overcrowded buses daily—will be watching closely. The public mood is increasingly impatient, with many feeling that the BRT has fallen far short of its original vision.

The leadership overhaul signals the government’s recognition that business as usual cannot continue. Whether the new bosses can finally turn around Dar es Salaam’s flagship transport project remains to be seen.