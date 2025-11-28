Government drivers reveal source of traffic violations

Dar es Salaam. A day after government drivers were instructed to strictly observe traffic laws and road safety regulations, some have come forward to explain the underlying causes of non-compliance.

Those that spoke to a sister publication of The Citizen, Mwananchi, pointed to operational pressure from their superiors, while the Tanzania Government Drivers’ Association (CMST) has outlined its stance.

Their reaction follows Wednesday’s statement by Prime Minister Mwigulu Nchemba, who issued a stern warning to government employees and policy custodians who violate road safety rules, saying such conduct fuels a troubling “double standard” for ordinary citizens.

Speaking during the commemoration of Sustainable Land Transport Week, held from November 24 to 29, the Prime Minister stressed that Tanzania’s traffic regulations apply equally to everyone and must never be enforced selectively.

“I am directing the Ministry of Transport and other relevant stakeholders to review our laws and determine whether any are outdated or inadequate.

If amendments are needed, let them be made. But if the laws remain sufficient, then it is imperative that everyone complies with them,” he said.

Dr Mwigulu also criticised government drivers who disregard safety rules despite the same regulations having been crafted and endorsed by government institutions.

“No one is above the law. Responsible ministries, the police and other transport stakeholders must ensure that all road safety regulations are enforced fairly and consistently,” he said, adding that he was disappointed to see government officials among the leading offenders of traffic rules. “Anyone who violates the law must face the appropriate consequences,” he emphasised.

Speaking to Mwananchi, on Thursday, November 27, 2025, several government drivers said they face intense pressure from their superiors to arrive quickly, especially when transporting officials to meetings.

“It is operational pressure. We are forced to rush, which means driving fast or hurrying the journey,” said one driver based in Dodoma, who requested anonymity.

Another driver added: “Some of us are compelled to speed or travel quickly, especially during official trips. This often puts us at risk of accidents because it causes failure to observe speed limits, road signs and safety precautions.”

Reports indicate that some government drivers assume they will not face disciplinary action even if they break traffic rules, making them reluctant to adhere to safety requirements.

Dar drivers pledge compliance

The Chairperson of Government Drivers in Dar es Salaam Region, Adam Lameck, said they had received the Prime Minister’s message and begun implementing it by issuing guidance and taking corrective action.

“We admit that some government drivers have been breaking traffic laws. I have urged my fellow drivers to ask: why rush? If the speed limit is 50 km/h, why go 100? Unfortunately, if anything happens, it is the driver who is most at risk,” he said.

Mr Adam, who also sits on the National Executive Council, said the association regularly trains drivers on complying with laws, ensuring their own safety, maintaining government vehicles and protecting other road users.

He acknowledged, however, that many drivers face pressure from their superiors to reach meeting venues quickly.

“We remind drivers that when given instructions, they must first consider their own safety and that of the leader. Our roads are now in very good condition and the number of vehicles has increased, so caution is essential.

“Use your judgement. If the road does not allow high speed, say so. Leaders understand road challenges; if you explain properly, they will understand,” he said.

He also cited low voluntary compliance among drivers, noting that some fail to obey orders from traffic police officers.

CMST outlines long-term strategy

CMST National Secretary-General Castro Nyabange said the association continues to offer road safety education, particularly during annual conferences, to ensure government drivers lead by example.

He said regional leaders within the association have made compliance a standing agenda, but a persistent challenge remains: some drivers hide behind their government status to evade the law.

As a result, the association takes various professional measures, including advocating for drivers, defending them where necessary and reminding them of their obligations.

Nyabange said employers often consult CMST for advice when road safety issues arise. Drivers who make mistakes are cautioned and warned, although sometimes decisions are taken without involving the association.

“We have done a great deal of work. This year, accidents have decreased, with fewer than 20 people affected since January, compared with 2023 and 2024,” he said.