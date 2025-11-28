Tanzanian named winner of African conservation award

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian conservationist Rahima Njaidi has been named the winner of African conservation award that recognised her outstanding leadership and impact in safeguarding wildlife and natural ecosystems.

The annual Tusk Awards for Conservation in Africa, recognise African conservationists who have demonstrated innovation and made significant contributions to biodiversity protection across the continent.

They also celebrate individuals committed to community-led conservation, sustainable environmental management, and long-term ecological resilience.

Ms Njaidi, a lawyer by profession and Executive Director of Tanzania Community Forest Conservation Network or Mjumita in its Kiswahili, received the honour during a ceremony held on Wednesday in London, UK.

Ms Njaidi was honoured for her transformative leadership in community-based forest management, her advocacy for land rights and gender equality, and her pioneering work in promoting people-centred conservation models that protect Tanzania’s forests.

With the achievement, she becomes the first Tanzanian to receive the accolade and only the third woman in Africa to win in the Community-Based Conservation category since 2013.

Speaking to The Citizen, Ms Njaidi said she did not know who nominated her, but believes the award reflects the collective efforts of Mjumita and the communities it supports.

“Honestly, I don’t know who nominated me, but I believe this award speaks to the impact of the work Mjumita is doing with communities.

It is a great honour for the organisation, for Tanzania, and for women who dedicate their lives to conservation,” she said.

“For me, it is a surprise. I did not expect that there are people who recognise my efforts in conservation. This award has motivated me to work even harder, but it also inspires citizens to continue supporting conservation initiatives.”

She noted that the conservation sector has long been dominated by men, emphasising that she is only the third woman to be recognised in her category in more than a decade.

Ms Njaidi’s conservation journey began in the early 2000s, when she developed a strong interest in working directly with communities. She said the award would help Mjumita expand its work to more regions.

“The good thing is that community members themselves are eager to join Mjumita, but we are constrained by limited financial and human resources.

We want a greener Tanzania, where forests contribute to the wellbeing of citizens,” she said.

She added that she hopes to see more unmanaged forest areas placed under village conservation systems.

Born in Dodoma, Ms Njaidi grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories warning against the destruction of forests—stories that instilled in her a deep respect for nature and the belief that forests are sacred spaces to be protected rather than exploited.

She founded Mjumita in 2007 as Tanzania’s only community-led forest conservation network aimed at empowering rural communities to manage and safeguard their natural resources.

The organisation operates across several regions, strengthening community-based forest governance, ensuring fair benefits from natural resources, and promoting conservation education among women, youth and vulnerable groups.

Key partners supporting Mjumita include village forest conservation groups, local government authorities, and several international environmental organisations committed to sustainable forest and land management.

Ms Njaidi said that in the Coast Region, particularly in Nyamwage Village, Mjumita is implementing a climate adaptation project aimed at building community capacity.