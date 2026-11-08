Government stands firm on road and bridge tolls despite public backlash in Tanzania









Dar es Salaam. The government has ruled out reversing its plan to introduce tolls on selected roads and bridges across the country, despite growing public opposition to a proposal by Parliament's Standing Committee on Infrastructure to charge motorists using the Tanzanite Bridge in Dar es Salaam.

The government says direct beneficiaries of such infrastructure should contribute towards maintenance and development costs. However, stakeholders and economic analysts warn that the proposed charges could increase the financial burden on citizens, worsen traffic congestion and raise the cost of doing business.

On Saturday, the committee inspected the 1.03-kilometre Tanzanite Bridge, which has four traffic lanes and connects the Aga Khan Hospital area in Upanga to Obama, Kenyatta and Toure roads, serving the Oysterbay and Masaki areas of Dar es Salaam.

Committee chairman Seleman Kakoso said the government should consider introducing tolls, arguing that many people who use the bridge are financially well-off.

The proposal has triggered widespread debate on social media, with many citizens expressing opposition to the idea.

Speaking to The Citizen's sister newspaper, Mwananchi on Sunday, November 8, 2026, Minister for Works Masanja Kadogosa said public opinion was part of the democratic process but did not mean the government would abandon its position.

"That is the government's direction, and we will not retreat on this matter. There is room for debate, which is why our country has democracy and people are free to express their views. However, expressing an opinion does not mean that everything being proposed will necessarily be implemented," he said.

Mr Kadogosa said the proposed tolls were not intended to impose an additional tax burden on every citizen, but to ensure that those who directly benefit from infrastructure contribute towards its upkeep.

Citing the Kigongo-Busisi Bridge in Mwanza Region, he said motorists previously spent several hours crossing the area, whereas the journey now takes approximately three minutes.

He argued that the time and fuel savings justified asking users to contribute a modest amount towards maintaining the bridge.

"Why should an ordinary resident of Mbinga be required to pay for maintaining the Busisi Bridge when they do not use it? Why shouldn't those who directly benefit from such infrastructure contribute a small amount towards its maintenance?" he asked.

He added that the revenue collected would help finance the construction of additional bridges, road expansion projects and the maintenance of existing infrastructure.

Mr Kadogosa said population growth, expanding businesses and increased transport activities were putting greater pressure on the country's road network, requiring the government to explore new ways of financing infrastructure.

He said the Port of Dar es Salaam currently handles an estimated 40 million tonnes of cargo, with volumes projected to reach 62 million tonnes within the next four years.

The expected increase, he said, would bring more vehicles onto the roads and require the government to expand some major economic corridors into four- or six-lane highways.

The minister also argued that Tanzanian transporters pay road tolls when operating in some foreign countries, while vehicles from those countries can enter Tanzania and transport goods over long distances without making similar contributions.

However, Tanzania Truck Owners Association chairman Chuki Shabani said the government should consult stakeholders before introducing new revenue streams to finance road construction and maintenance.

He said the government should disclose its annual infrastructure financing requirements, the amount collected, existing funding gaps and the number of roads earmarked for construction or rehabilitation.

Mr Shabani noted that motorists already contribute towards road maintenance through levies included in the price of every litre of fuel they purchase. Introducing additional charges without sufficient explanation, he warned, could amount to double taxation.

He urged the government to explore other revenue sources, including charges on foreign-registered vehicles using Tanzanian roads and environmental levies such as carbon taxes.

"Not all the money has to come from collecting revenue from Tanzanians. We can charge foreign vehicles travelling through our roads," he said.

Mr Shabani also criticised the quality of some roads being constructed in the country, arguing that they deteriorated prematurely because of corruption and inadequate project supervision.

He said the government should prioritise building durable roads that meet the required standards rather than repeatedly spending public funds repairing infrastructure that deteriorates too quickly.

He further called for greater transparency in the management of the Road Fund, saying the public should be able to see how much revenue is collected and how it is spent.

Meanwhile, University of Dar es Salaam economics lecturer Professor Abel Kinyondo opposed the proposal, arguing that increasing tolls was not an appropriate way to stimulate economic growth, as it would raise costs for citizens and undermine productive activities.

He said a strong economy depended on empowering citizens and the private sector to produce more goods and provide more services, rather than relying on additional levies as a source of government revenue.

"These are misguided ideas. You cannot run a country through levies. A country does not develop simply because you introduce charges," he said.

Professor Kinyondo added that charging motorists to use roads built with taxpayers' money amounted to making them pay twice.

He warned that the additional costs could increase business operating expenses and prompt some investors and traders to relocate their operations to other areas.

Citing the Tanzanite and Selander bridges, he said the structures should not be regarded as luxury infrastructure, but as essential public services used in people's everyday activities.

Another economic analyst, Oscar Mkude, said the government should ensure alternative routes were available before introducing tolls on roads and bridges to protect fairness and equal access for motorists.

He acknowledged that road tolling was used in several countries to finance infrastructure construction and improvements, but said such arrangements should be accompanied by free alternative routes.

Using the Bagamoyo Road as an example, he argued that introducing tolls where only one route was available would be unfair because motorists would have no alternative.

He said a fair arrangement would provide an ordinary toll-free road alongside an additional tolled route, allowing motorists to choose according to their financial means and travel requirements.

Regarding the Tanzanite Bridge, Mr Mkude said the government should consider alternative routes for motorists unable to afford the proposed charges.

He also urged the government to improve the management of public funds before introducing additional costs for citizens.