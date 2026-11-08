European Parliament condemns sentencing of Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu

Dar es Salaam. Chair of the European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs David McAllister has issued a strong statement following the conviction of Tanzanian opposition figure Tundu Lissu. Mr Lissu was on November 6, 2026 found guilty of incitement by the Tanzanian courts and acquitted of treason.

McAllister described the persecution of an opposition figure as “a direct assault on democratic principles and the fundamental right to dissent.” He argued that charging an opposition leader with treason for statements made at a political rally about disrupting an election constitutes a “grossly disproportionate restriction on freedom of expression that cannot be justified.”

Mr Lissu was among the finalists for the Sakharov Prize this year. The European Parliament has recognised his courageous fight for freedom of thought and democratic values.

He has endured an unjustified and politically motivated trial, resulting in his imprisonment for more than 500 days. His detention has been deemed arbitrary by the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, further highlighting the injustice of his case.

On November 27, 2025, the European Parliament condemned Lissu’s arbitrary and politically motivated detention in a formal resolution and called for his immediate and unconditional release. McAllister today reiterated that call.