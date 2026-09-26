Government was not threatened: Tundu Lissu argues in treason trial









Dar es Salaam. Chadema national chairman Tundu Lissu has asked the High Court to conclude that the government was not threatened by statements he allegedly made in April 2025, arguing that key government and security officials who could have testified on the matter were not called to give evidence.

Mr Lissu, who is also a lawyer, made the argument on Friday, September 25, 2026, as he continued presenting his final submissions in the treason case before the High Court’s Dar es Salaam Sub-Registry.

He argued that senior government officials, including President Samia Suluhu Hassan, former Vice President Philip Mpango, and former Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, were important witnesses because they could have told the court whether his alleged statements had threatened the government.

Mr Lissu said he had asked for the officials to appear in court, but the prosecution objected and the court upheld the objections.

He also said other officials he sought to call, including the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), did not ultimately give evidence.

He urged the three-judge panel to consider their absence when determining the case.

The panel is chaired by Justice Dunstan Ndunguru, with Justices James Karayemaha and Ferdinand Kiwonde.

Mr Lissu faces a treason charge under Section 39(2)(d) of the Penal Code.

The prosecution alleges that on April 3, 2025, he acted with seditious intent by inciting the public to prevent the 2025 General Election through statements made and published online.

Among the statements cited by the prosecution are allegations that he said: "we will stop the election", "we will mobilise rebellion", and "we will disrupt this election".

The prosecution closed its case on August 17 after calling 17 witnesses.

On August 21, the High Court ruled that Mr Lissu had a case to answer, and he subsequently called his defence witnesses.

Mr Lissu had submitted a list of 11 witnesses he wanted to call, including President Hassan, Dr Mpango, Mr Majaliwa, IGP Camilius Wambura, DCI Ramadhani Kingai, Director General of the Tanzania Intelligence and Security Service Suleiman Mombo, and CDF General Jacob Mkunda.

The prosecution objected to most of the proposed witnesses, although it did not oppose four Chadema officials: Secretary General John Mnyika, Deputy Secretary General Amani Golugwa, Director of Communications and Publicity Brenda Rupia, and Vice Chairman for Mainland John Heche.

The court upheld the objections against President Hassan, Dr Mpango, Mr Majaliwa, and Mr Mombo, while allowing Mr Lissu to summon DCI Kingai, IGP Wambura, and CDF Mkunda.

According to Mr Lissu, DCI Kingai appeared in court but declined to testify for the defence, while IGP Wambura and CDF Mkunda did not provide the evidence he had sought.

He therefore closed his defence and moved to final submissions on why he should be acquitted.

'Government was not threatened'

On Friday, September 25, 2026, Mr Lissu focused on his seventh issue among nine questions he has asked the court to determine, concerning whether the government was actually threatened by the words attributed to him.

He argued that for the alleged offence to be established, there had to be an actual result that was proved in accordance with Section 10(2) of the Penal Code.

He said the prosecution therefore had to demonstrate that the government was threatened, but had presented no evidence establishing that.

Mr Lissu referred to the Constitution, arguing that the President, as head of government and Commander-in-Chief, was the appropriate person to explain whether the government had been threatened.

"I asked her to come and give her evidence in court, but the Republic objected and she did not give evidence. I asked her because I knew what Section 10(2) required, but she was not brought," he told the court.

He said he similarly wanted Dr Mpango, who was Vice President at the time, and Mr Majaliwa, who was Prime Minister, to testify on whether the government had been threatened.

Mr Lissu also said he sought evidence from senior security officials, including Mr Mombo, but the prosecution opposed the request.

"After the prosecution failed to call them, I was forced to call those witnesses. Therefore, in the evidence before this court, there is not a single piece of evidence showing that the government was threatened," he said.

"So, because there is no evidence showing that the government was threatened, I have committed no offence because the government was not threatened," he added.

He asked the court to apply the legal principle concerning the failure to call material witnesses, arguing that where an important witness is not called, the court may draw an adverse inference against the party that had the responsibility to call that witness.

Mr Lissu asked the judges to conclude that the witnesses he sought were not called because, had they appeared, they would have testified that the government was not threatened.

Lissu challenges evidence of PW17

Mr Lissu also returned to his sixth issue, concerning whether he was the person who published the statements at the centre of the case.

He placed particular emphasis on the evidence of the Republic's 17th witness, a confidential witness who works for Jambo TV, arguing that the witness's evidence undermined rather than supported the prosecution case.

According to Mr Lissu, the witness told the court that he and four colleagues were instructed by their boss, Mr John Marwa, to cover a Chadema meeting.

The witness also said the decision to livestream the meeting came from Jambo TV journalists rather than Mr Lissu.

The account is consistent with earlier reporting on the witness's evidence that the Jambo TV team recorded and livestreamed the April 3 meeting.

Mr Lissu described the witness as particularly important because he was present at the meeting and had first-hand knowledge of what happened.

"The 17th witness for the Republic was an easy witness to question because everything he said in his evidence was a self-inflicted goal by the Republic for bringing him to court to testify," he said.

He argued that the witness's evidence supported the defence position that Jambo TV journalists, rather than Mr Lissu, livestreamed the meeting on the broadcaster's online platforms.

"Honourable judges, this is not a chicken case; this is a case involving a person, and a person's life is hanging by a thin thread," said Mr Lissu.

Lissu speaks about detention, injuries

Mr Lissu also spoke about his personal circumstances, saying he continues to carry bullet fragments in his body and experiences pain and distress.

He said the suffering could eventually form part of a claim for compensation.

"This distress of mine will go very far because it will go directly to compensation," he said.

He also complained about continuing to remain in custody, arguing that he was being held over a charge based on what he described as false claims.

"I stay in a six-by-six room because of a false argument that they knew about before arresting me. They fabricate false charges against people. I, who drag my legs, am being charged with treason? What happens to people who are not as clever as me?" he asked.