What to do and what not to do when El Niño strikes

Dar es Salaam. Residents have been urged to prepare for heavy Vuli rains expected in parts of Tanzania from late September or early October, with flood-prone areas facing increased risks.

The Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) forecasts normal to above-normal rainfall in Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Tanga, Kilimanjaro and Pwani under the influence of strong El Niño conditions.

Speaking to The Citizen yesterday, University of Dar es Salaam climate analyst Dr Godfrey Gosbert said heavy rainfall, inadequate drainage and human activities could increase the risk of flooding, property damage and accidents. He urged residents to clear rubbish, soil and other materials from drainage channels around homes and businesses to allow rainwater to flow freely.

Households should also inspect and repair leaking roofs, doors and windows and keep important documents, medicines, food and electrical appliances in dry, secure places.

“Families living in flood-prone areas should identify safer places where they can seek shelter if water levels rise,” he said. Dr Gosbert also advised households to keep essential food and cooking energy supplies at home in case heavy rains disrupt access to shops and other services.

“Buy basic food and keep it at home because we do not know how long these rains will last. You can buy rice, beans, flour and other foods that can be stored without going bad,” he said. He urged residents to limit unnecessary travel during heavy rainfall, particularly at night, when poor visibility can make it difficult to identify flooded roads, potholes and damaged infrastructure.

Motorists and pedestrians should avoid crossing flooded roads unless they are certain it is safe.

“It is difficult to judge the depth or speed of water flowing across a road or street. A vehicle can float or be swept away even in relatively shallow water if the current is strong,” he said.

He warned that floodwater could conceal potholes, eroded road sections and damaged bridges.

Residents in areas with clay soils should exercise extra caution because prolonged rainfall can make roads and surfaces slippery.