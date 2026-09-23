Tundu Lissu tells Tanzania High Court his treason trial will set historic legal precedent

Dar es Salaam. Chadema National Chairman Tundu Lissu has told the High Court, Dar es Salaam Sub-Registry, that it bears a heavy responsibility in delivering its verdict in the treason case against him.

Mr Lissu said the judgment would not concern him alone, but would set a legal precedent that could be followed by courts for many years, urging the panel to deliver its verdict with courage, without bias and in accordance with the oaths taken by judges.

Mr Lissu made the statement on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, as he began presenting his final submissions after the conclusion of defence evidence, seeking to persuade the court that he is not guilty of the charge against him.

Mr Lissu faces a treason charge over allegations that on April 3, 2025, while a Tanzanian citizen, he acted with seditious intent by persuading the public to prevent the holding of the 2025 General Election through utterances and online publications allegedly intended to pressure the country’s top leader.

"They are saying one thing here; this stance signifies rebellion, it is true..., because we are saying we will prevent the election, we will incite rebellion, that is the way to get change... so we are going to rock it... Most importantly, we will disrupt this election thoroughly... we are going to rock it very badly...", Mr Lissu is alleged to have said.

A three-judge panel comprising Dunstan Ndunguru, who is the panel leader, James Karayemaha and Ferdinand Kiwonde is hearing the case.

In his opening submissions, Mr Lissu told the court that he had never hidden or denied uttering the words forming the basis of the charges against him.

He said that on August 18, 2025, he told the Committal Court at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate’s Court in Dar es Salaam that he had indeed spoken the words, and not just once, but repeated them in various regions, including Mbeya, Iringa, Songwe, Njombe, Lindi and Mtwara.

He said he had also explained that his statements about preventing the 2025 General Election were no secret, and that the issue was whether the words constituted treason or any other criminal offence.

"Your Honours, the judges, all my witnesses who gave testimony in this court as well as myself, who gave evidence on oath, said those words were uttered in various places; it has never been a secret," explained Mr Lissu.

He said his defence had never been that he was ashamed of making the statements, but maintained that what he said constituted neither treason nor any other criminal offence under Tanzanian law.

He added that after hearing evidence from 17 prosecution witnesses and 16 defence exhibits, with the prosecution producing no exhibits, he believed the prosecution case was now weaker than when it was filed.

On another point, Mr Lissu said, as he had previously explained to the court, the case against him was the third treason case filed under Section 39 of the Penal Code in Tanzania’s 65-year history.

He said the two previous cases were those of Grey Likungu Mataka and others in 1970 and Hatibu Gandhi and others in 1983, which were filed under Section 39(2)(a), (b) and (c), concerning attempts to overthrow the Government and kill the President.

He explained that, unlike those cases, his case had been filed under Section 39(2)(d), which concerns threatening the Government rather than an attempt to overthrow the Government or kill the President.

On that basis, Mr Lissu said his case was the first treason case not involving allegations of an attempt to overthrow the Government, and that the decision would set a precedent for how similar cases are handled by courts in the coming years.

"Therefore, Your Honours, the judges, you will not judge one person; you will set a precedent that will be followed for years to come. Your Honours, the judges, I do not want to remind you of the weight placed on your shoulders,” he said.

"Not just the weight of judging one person, but the legal weight that will be followed for many years. My hope in you is that you will bear that heavy historical weight without bias, with courage and with the dignity carried by your judicial oaths,” added Mr Lissu.

He emphasised that the weight of the judgment would not lie only in convicting or acquitting him, but also in establishing a legal foundation that could be followed by courts for many years to come.