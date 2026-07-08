Halotel unveils digital solutions at Sabasaba as MD reaffirms innovation drive

Dar es Salaam. Halotel Tanzania has stepped up its push to expand digital connectivity by showcasing its latest telecommunications and financial technology solutions at the 50th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (Sabasaba), as the company's leadership reaffirmed its commitment to investing in innovation.

The firm's Managing Direcor, Mr Bui Van Thang, visited the Halotel exhibition stand on July 8, 2026 where he inspected a range of services on display, including the company's 5G network, Halotel Fibre home internet and HaloPesa mobile financial platform.

Accompanied by Halotel Tanzania Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Ms Tran Thi Thuy Dung, the Managing Director toured the stand with Halotel Tanzania Commercial Director, Mr Abdallah Salum, who briefed the executives on the company's showcase and customer engagement activities during the annual trade fair.

The visit also provided an opportunity for the company's top leadership to interact with customers and frontline staff, with Mr Bui commending employees for their efforts in delivering customer service throughout the exhibition.

Speaking after the tour, Halotel Tanzania Managing Director, Mr Bui Van Thang, said the company would continue investing in technology and innovation to deliver reliable digital services that respond to the growing demand for connectivity across Tanzania.

Meanwhile, Halotel Tanzania Marketing Manager, Ms Aidat Lwiza, said the exhibition provides an opportunity for customers to engage directly with the company's experts, learn about emerging technologies and benefit from promotional offers available during the fair.