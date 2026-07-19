Health experts push for Family Medicine recognition to ease pressure on Tanzania's hospitals

Dar es Salaam. Health experts have renewed calls for the formal recognition of Family Medicine within Tanzania's public service scheme of service, arguing that the move would strengthen primary healthcare, reduce congestion at referral hospitals and improve access to quality medical services across the country.

The appeal gained momentum during the Benjamin William Mkapa Legacy Summit in Dar es Salaam, where Aga Khan University not only showcased its academic programmes but also advocated for a healthcare model that places family physicians at the centre of primary healthcare.

Medical professionals say recognising Family Medicine as a fully established medical speciality within the public health system would help address some of Tanzania's most pressing healthcare challenges, including a shortage of specialist doctors, overcrowded referral hospitals and the growing burden of non-communicable diseases.

Speaking exclusively to The Citizen on the sidelines of the summit, Aga Khan University Tanzania Marketing and Communications Coordinator, Ms Maria Kisanko, described Family Medicine as one of the most practical solutions to the country's evolving healthcare needs.

"In many countries, the family physician is the primary doctor who understands both the patient's medical history and that of the entire family," she said.

Unlike doctors who specialise in a single discipline, family physicians receive comprehensive training in internal medicine, paediatrics, obstetrics and gynaecology, surgery and community health. This broad expertise enables them to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of common illnesses while identifying patients who genuinely require specialist referral.

However, despite the increasing demand for such professionals, Family Medicine has yet to be formally recognised within Tanzania's public service scheme of service.

"Family physicians have not yet been recognised within the government's scheme of service. As a result, those who benefit most from them are mainly private healthcare institutions, which already understand their value," Ms Kisanko said.

She noted that Aga Khan University continues to engage policymakers in the hope that the speciality will eventually be incorporated into the public health system.

"We believe expanding the number of family physicians would strengthen healthcare delivery and increase the capacity of the health system by reducing unnecessary referrals," she added.

The call comes as Tanzania undergoes an epidemiological transition, with non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease and mental health disorders placing increasing pressure on the healthcare system. These conditions often require continuous, long-term management rather than repeated visits to tertiary hospitals.

According to Ms Kisanko, family physicians are uniquely positioned to provide that continuity of care by treating patients holistically rather than focusing on individual illnesses.

"A family physician is not only there to treat illness. They coordinate care, understand family health patterns and help patients navigate the healthcare system throughout their lives," she said.

She added that Aga Khan University's medical education philosophy extends beyond clinical training, aiming to produce healthcare professionals equipped with leadership, research and innovation skills.

"We do not simply train doctors or nurses. We want them to become leaders, researchers, innovators and problem-solvers capable of improving healthcare systems," she said.

Ms Kisanko stressed that learning should continue long after graduation, with the university supporting alumni who develop innovative ideas capable of improving healthcare delivery.

"Education is lifelong learning. Even after our students graduate, we continue supporting them if they develop innovative ideas that can improve healthcare," she said.

The university's position was echoed by Ms Evelyne Gasper, Administrative Officer at Aga Khan University Medical College, who said strengthening Family Medicine would enable healthcare to begin where it matters most—within families and communities.

"The family doctor is not only there to provide treatment but also to coordinate healthcare for the entire family. If we strengthen healthcare at that level, we can reduce congestion in hospitals and improve disease prevention and management," she said.

Ms Gasper noted that family physicians possess broad clinical expertise, allowing them to manage many conditions that currently place unnecessary strain on referral hospitals.

"They can manage common childhood illnesses, perform minor surgical procedures and deal with many routine cases that do not necessarily require specialist intervention," she said.

She added that recognising Family Medicine within the public service scheme would be particularly beneficial in rural areas, where access to specialist doctors remains limited.

"Many referral hospitals receive patients whose conditions could have been managed much earlier at primary level if qualified family physicians were available," she said.

Beyond Family Medicine, Ms Gasper emphasised the importance of continued investment in research and specialist training to strengthen Tanzania's preparedness for emerging health threats.

She cited the university's commitment to sub-specialisation, noting that one of its faculty members recently completed advanced training in infectious diseases and later contributed to the country's preparedness efforts during the Ebola threat.