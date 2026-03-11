Health warning signs you should not dismiss as ‘normal’

Dar es Salaam. Frequent bloating, persistent heartburn, difficulty concentrating, constant fatigue and constipation are among warning signs many people tend to ignore when the gut is not functioning properly.

For many, such symptoms appear normal and are often dismissed as part of everyday life.

However, health experts warn that ignoring these signs for a long time may contribute to serious health conditions that many people later struggle to understand.

According to Naturopathic Doctor (ND) from the Cornwell Tanzania Naturopathic Institute and Clinic, Dr Elizabeth Lema, the gut plays a central role in the body’s overall wellbeing.

“When the digestive system stops functioning efficiently, the effects can spread to multiple systems in the body,” she said.

Beyond digestion, the gut also influences mental wellbeing. Dr Lema explained that the digestive system communicates directly with the brain through the brain–gut axis, a communication network between the brain and the digestive system that allows the two to influence each other.

“When the stomach is digesting food, the brain tends to relax because the body directs more blood flow to digestion. That is why many people feel sleepy after eating,” she said.

This connection also explains why certain physical symptoms may reflect underlying digestive problems.

Digestive irregularities can also serve as warning signs. Constipation, difficulty passing stool or unusually hard stool may indicate that the digestive system is under strain.

“Constipation should not be ignored because it can eventually lead to complications such as stomach ulcers, colon cancer or severe infections if it persists for a long time,” she explained.

When waste remains in the body longer than it should, toxins may begin circulating back into the bloodstream, potentially affecting other organs and systems.

At the same time, frequent diarrhoea or repeated bowel movements can also signal that the gut is struggling to maintain balance.

“This may mean the digestive system is not functioning properly, either because harmful bacteria are present or because digestive acids are not working as they should. The body needs a healthy balance of bacteria for digestion to work well,” she said.

Other signs include persistent heartburn or the presence of undigested food in stool, symptoms that often appear mild but may signal deeper digestive problems.

If such symptoms remain unaddressed, Dr Lema warned that they may eventually contribute to chronic conditions, including diabetes and weakened immunity.

“Many people who develop diabetes previously experienced digestive symptoms but underestimated them,” she said.

She also noted that poor gut health can influence mental wellbeing, leading to mood changes, anxiety and depression.

This is partly linked to the vagus nerve, which forms a communication pathway between the gut and the brain.

Despite these risks, experts say many of these problems can be prevented or improved through lifestyle changes, particularly dietary habits.

She recommends increasing consumption of fresh vegetables, yoghurt and fermented foods such as kimchi, which contain bacteria that support gut health.

At the same time, she warned that certain lifestyle habits can disrupt the gut microbiome.

These include excessive consumption of processed foods, overuse of antibiotics without medical advice, lack of sleep and frequent intake of foods containing artificial chemicals.

“All these factors can disturb the balance of bacteria in the gut. When that balance is disrupted, many health challenges may begin to appear,” she said.

On the same line, Dr Magnus Msango also emphasised that gut health should not be viewed as a digestive issue alone.

“The trillions of microbes living in our intestines help regulate immunity, protect the intestinal barrier and even influence overall health. When this microbial balance is disturbed, the body’s defence systems can weaken,” he said.

He added that the gut microbiome quietly supports several critical processes in the body.

“A healthy gut microbiome acts like a silent partner in the body. It breaks down nutrients, protects the intestine from harmful microbes and helps maintain the balance of the immune system throughout life,” he explained.

According to the Mayo Clinic website, improving gut health often begins with simple lifestyle changes, particularly diet.