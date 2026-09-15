Heche's defense testimony puts 2015 electoral integrity under the spotlight









Dar es Salaam. Chadema Mainland Vice Chairman John Heche has claimed that the 2015 Tarime Rural parliamentary election that brought him to Parliament was void.

Mr Heche made the claim on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, while being cross-examined by a State Attorney in the treason trial facing Chadema Chairman Tundu Lissu.

Senior State Attorney Nassoro Katuga questioned Mr Heche about evidence he had previously presented, including claims that past elections were marred by numerous irregularities.

Mr Lissu faces a treason charge alleging that he showed intent to threaten the government, contrary to Section 39(2)(d) of the Penal Code.

He is alleged to have incited the public on April 3, 2025, while in Tanzania, to prevent the holding of the 2025 General Election by uttering and publishing online words aimed at pressuring a senior government leader.

A three-judge panel of the High Court at the Dar es Salaam Sub-Registry, led by Judge Dunstan Ndunguru and assisted by James Karayemaha and Ferdinand Kiwonde, is hearing the trial, currently at the defence stage.

Mr Heche is the fifth witness in the case.

In his evidence-in-chief, presented under Mr Lissu's guidance, he said he had participated in various elections as a candidate and campaigner, claiming many were flawed to the extent of being invalid.

Returning to the issue, State Attorney Katuga asked Mr Heche whether he was aware that many politicians do not accept election results when they lose.

Mr Heche replied that Chadema politicians were people of justice.

When asked about the 2015 election that took him to Parliament, Mr Heche claimed it was neither free nor fair.

Lawyer: Do you agree that the 2015 election that elected you as MP was void?

Heche: Correct.

Lawyer: If it was void, did you have the power to refuse being declared the winner?

Heche: I did not have that power.

Lawyer: Which law forced you to accept being declared the winner in an election that was void?

Heche: It was the citizens, not the law.

State Attorney Katuga continued asking Mr Heche whether the election was free and fair, to which he replied that it was not because there were many irregularities.

Mr Katuga also asked Mr Heche about Chadema's position that it would not participate in elections until legal and environmental changes to the electoral process were made.

Mr Heche agreed, saying the party was ready for elections to be postponed to allow the changes to be made.

When asked which laws had been mentioned in court as the basis for those claims, Mr Heche said he had not mentioned them.

In another part of the cross-examination, Mr Katuga asked Mr Heche about his claims that the media did not provide equal opportunities to candidates.

Lawyer: Which electoral law prevents the media from operating equally?

Mr Heche: There is bias.

When asked again which law prevented reporters from publishing certain information while allowing others to do so, Mr Heche replied: I do not know.

Mr Katuga also asked him about claims that when Mr Lissu met stakeholders, he did not use words inciting rebellion.

Mr Heche agreed, saying that was correct.

Lawyer: So if another witness comes to say Mr Lissu used words inciting rebellion, will they be lying?

Mr Heche: Correct.

Mr Heche continues to be cross-examined by the prosecution on various matters raised in his testimony.