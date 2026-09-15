Tanzania Film Board gives video libraries September 30 licensing deadline

Dar es Salaam. Owners of video libraries across Tanzania have until September 30, 2026, to register their businesses and obtain or renew operating licences, the Tanzania Film Board has directed.

The directive, issued on September 15, requires operators to comply with the Films and Stage Plays Regulations, published through Government Notice No. 7 of June 28, 2020.

The Board said operating a video library without a valid licence is unlawful and warned that businesses that fail to meet the deadline could face fines, closure or legal action.

Owners have been directed to register and apply for new or renewed licences through the Artist Management Information System (AMIS), a digital platform used by the government to register film practitioners, businesses and events and provide other film-sector services.

Those who cannot complete the process online can visit Tanzania Film Board offices to complete the registration and licensing procedures.

The latest directive forms part of the Board's wider efforts to formalise film-related businesses. The Board has previously conducted registration and licensing exercises targeting video libraries in different parts of the country.

In May 2023, for example, its officials visited video libraries in Tanga to educate operators on formalising their businesses and issued operating licences as part of the exercise. At the time, the Board stated that an annual video-library licence cost Sh36,000.

The Board's licensing role covers film-related businesses including video libraries, cinema venues and other activities connected to the exhibition and distribution of films.

The government has increasingly encouraged film-sector stakeholders to use AMIS as part of efforts to bring creative businesses and practitioners into the formal system. UNESCO notes that the platform allows registration of film businesses and practitioners, applications for filming permits and other services without requiring stakeholders to travel to Board offices.

The Board has warned video-library owners to complete the process by September 30, after which operating without the required licence will constitute an offence under the relevant regulations.