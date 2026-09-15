Students in Tanzania develop technology to predict flood risks ahead of El Niño









Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian secondary school students have developed technology to predict areas at risk of flooding as the country prepares for possible heavy rains associated with El Niño.

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Another group has developed an automated device that regulates temperature and humidity in grain storage facilities to reduce crop losses caused by pests and poor storage conditions.

The two innovations are among 90 projects selected for the 2026 national Young Scientists Tanzania (YST) competition, which brings together students from across the country.

The projects come as Tanzania prepares for the possibility of heavy rains following weather warnings over the potential development of El Niño conditions.

YST co-founder Dr Gozibert Kamugisha said the flood prediction project uses principles of Physics to identify areas likely to be affected by flooding, giving communities more time to prepare.

“The project uses principles of Physics to identify areas likely to be affected by flooding, with the aim of giving communities more time to prepare for heavy rainfall and its possible impacts,” he said.

The grain-storage innovation is designed to automatically regulate temperature and humidity to protect maize, beans and other crops from conditions that encourage pests and spoilage.

Dr Kamugisha urged the Government, private sector and the public to support young scientists and help promising school projects develop into practical solutions.

Karimjee Foundation chief executive officer Karen Rowland said supporting young scientists was an investment in Tanzania’s future, noting that some innovations developed through previous competitions had grown into businesses.

She said YST enables students to apply knowledge in subjects including Physics, Biology, Chemistry and Computer Science to challenges in their communities.

“Students are not only learning science; they are using it to find solutions to challenges in their communities,” she said.

The Karimjee Foundation has supported YST and awarded scholarships to 53 students who have excelled through the competition.

This year’s competition attracted 1,330 applications, with 90 projects selected after research training and a competitive selection process.