HESLB unveils first batch of Sh159.7 billion loan recipients

Dar es Salaam. The Higher Education Students Loans Board (HESLB) has announced the first batch of eligible recipients for the forthcoming academic year 2023/24.

The announcement was made on Friday, October 20, 2023, at a press conference, with 56,132 undergraduate students being assigned loans worth Sh159.7 billion.

The crucial financial support sets the stage for the beneficiaries to embark on their academic journey, commencing next week.

HESLB executive director, Mr Abdul-Razaq Badru, shared key details about the allocation, noting that among the beneficiaries, 32,264 students, constituting 57 percent, were male, while 23,868 students, making up 43 percent, were female.

Students were advised to access information regarding their loan allocation via their Student's Individual Permanent Account (SIPA), the central hub for managing their loan applications.

Mr Badru explained the procedure for receiving the funds: “HESLB officials will be deployed to higher education institutions across the country starting Monday, October 23, 2023.”

“Their mission is to facilitate the smooth registration of students in the Digital Disbursement Solution (DiDiS) payment system. To ensure a hassle-free process,” he stated.

He said new students were required to bring their bank account numbers and active phone numbers. “Once registered with their respective colleges, they will seamlessly integrate into the DiDiS payment system, which streamlines the disbursement of funds.”

This is just the tip of the iceberg, as, according to him, another batch of loan recipients is set to be announced. “The list for the second batch will be unveiled before October 27, 2023, following the completion of the ongoing analysis of applications.”

Mr Badru emphasised the importance of students checking their SIPA accounts regularly for updates on their loan applications.

He highlighted the government's substantial commitment to education, with a generous allocation of Sh731 billion to support the education dreams of 220,376 students.

Among them, 75,000 students are poised to benefit from their first-year loans for a bachelor's degree, while more than 145,376 students are continuing their studies, having successfully passed their annual exams.

Furthermore, HESLB is now accepting loan applications for students pursuing diploma programmes for this academic year. The application window is open until October 22, 2023.

“Applications for the coveted Samia Scholarships, specifically designed for students excelling in science and mathematics, are also currently underway, with the same closing date of October 22, 2023,” he said.

Tanzania Higher Learning Institutions Students' Organisation (TAHLISO) leader, Ms Maria John, extended her call for cooperation and vigilance among all students.