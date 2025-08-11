Tanzania’s presidential aspirants list pledges as nominations gather pace

Dodoma. Presidential hopefuls collecting nomination forms from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) since Saturday have outlined their priorities and strategies to secure victory and reach State House.

So far, six political parties have obtained forms and begun seeking regional sponsorships.

Candidates who have picked nomination forms, along with their parties, include: President Samia Suluhu Hassan (CCM); Kunje Ngombale (AAFP); Hassan Almas (NRA); Coaster Kibonde (Chama Cha Makini); Doyo Hassan Doyo (NLD); and Twalibu Kadege (United People’s Democratic Party, UPDP).

Among those who collected forms on Sunday were Doyo Hassan Doyo, Coaster Kibonde, and Twalibu Kadege, each pledging to win and establish a government dedicated to improving the lives of Tanzanians.

NLD candidate Doyo Hassan Doyo vowed that on his first day in office, following his swearing-in, he would auction all luxury government vehicles and replace them with cars costing no more than Sh30 million each, aiming to reduce government expenditure.

He stressed that official vehicles should not exceed Sh30 million in value and said he would drive such a vehicle himself.

Arriving on a three-wheeled rickshaw, Doyo explained how his party intends to eliminate unnecessary government spending to ease the burden on citizens.

He was accompanied by four cars carrying supporters and his running mate, Chausiku Khatibu Mohamed, with a few motorcycles providing escort and flashing lights.

“For instance, regarding employment, my goal is not to reduce jobs but to eradicate unemployment entirely. It is unacceptable that university graduates finish after more than three years only to find no jobs,” Doyo said.

He also pledged to abolish hospital fees charged to pregnant women and to end demands for money by relatives before releasing dead bodies from hospital mortuaries.

“Demanding money before releasing a corpse is a disgrace. I say this because when my brother died, we were asked to pay nearly Sh7 million before receiving the body. We managed to raise Sh2 million, but they refused. This must stop,” he added.

Mr Doyo said his government would prioritise four sectors: Education, Health, Employment and Infrastructure. He also promised to build a dual carriageway from Dar es Salaam to Chalinze and a new port there, in honour of former President Jakaya Kikwete’s leadership.

Chama Cha Makini’s presidential candidate, Coaster Kibonde, also collected nomination forms on Sunday, outlining three key priorities.

Arriving in a convoy of three vehicles with a small group of supporters dressed in party uniforms, Kibonde was warmly received at the nomination hall.

After receiving his forms, Kibonde said Chama Cha Makini’s focus is on education, agriculture, and health.

“I believe we will win the presidency in October and reach State House. Our government will be one of hope, where every Tanzanian prospers,” Kibonde said.

He elaborated, saying denying a Tanzanian child an education is like a life sentence, while denying healthcare is akin to a death sentence.

“In health, we will introduce Care Makini, a universal health insurance scheme, and build modern health centres in every ward. Regarding agriculture, we will ensure every young person receives five acres for modern farming,” he added.

Kibonde said they had high hopes for INEC’s transparency and inclusiveness and believed the commission would declare the rightful winner following the October 2025 elections.

Speaking shortly after collecting the forms, UPDP’s Twalibu Kadege said: “Firstly, we have not abandoned our manifesto, but we are introducing three major priorities: land, health, and freedom of the media,” he said.

He added that the party, if given the mandate by the people, will create an environment where the media can report freely on all matters, including news from rural areas.

On Saturday, ruling party presidential candidate and incumbent President Samia Suluhu Hassan collected her nomination forms and called on CCM members to unite behind the party’s campaign for victory in the upcoming General Election.

Speaking after collecting her nomination, President Hassan stressed that unity was crucial for a decisive CCM win.

“I strongly urge all CCM members that, as is our tradition, once the primaries conclude, internal factions must end,” she said.

“We must move forward as one united and strong team to ensure a landslide victory.”

The President noted CCM delegates had already selected parliamentary and ward councillor candidates, with official nominations to be confirmed soon.

She was accompanied by her running mate, Dr Emmanuel Nchimbi, also CCM’s Secretary General.

President Hassan reminded members that official campaigning would start on 29 August ahead of polling day on 29 October 2025.

“Over the next five years, as we implement Vision 2050, we will achieve even greater milestones. The journey officially begins on 28 August,” she said.

“This election is not just for me or CCM alone but for all Tanzanians. It is a moment for citizens to choose a party with dignity and a genuine plan to build a sustainable economy.”

She assured that CCM had delivered on its current manifesto promises and would soon unveil the next commitments.