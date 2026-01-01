Historic docking as Dar welcomes gas-powered vessel

Dar es Salaam. DP World Dar es Salaam marked a historic occasion yesterday with the arrival of the port’s first gas-powered vessel (LNG-powered vessel), MV Hoegh Australis V, signalling a new era for sustainable shipping in Tanzania.

The vessel, which stretches over 200 metres in length, is powered by gas and is designed to reduce environmental impact while enhancing operational efficiency.

Its arrival demonstrates DP World Dar es Salaam’s commitment to modernising the port and supporting the country’s growing trade and logistics sector.

A representative from the Corporate Affairs Department, DP World Dar es Salaam, Ms Alice Agustin, described the event as a ‘significant milestone’ for the port.

“This is more than just welcoming a vessel. It highlights the port’s dedication to achieving high standards in efficiency, safety, and environmental management, positioning Dar es Salaam as a leading hub in the region,” she said.

She also emphasised the importance of collaboration with international partners, noting that working with vessels like the Hoegh Australis V will enhance trade flows, particularly in the automotive and general cargo sectors.

DP World Dar es Salaam is also encouraging businesses and customers to take advantage of the port’s capabilities.

“We invite all stakeholders to experience the efficiency, capacity and services we offer here at Dar es Salaam Port,” she shared.