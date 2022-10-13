Hope as telcos snap up $188 million spectrum blocks

Dar es Salaam. Telecommunication companies have lined up hopes of consumers after grabbing more frequencies that may improve the network operators’ service delivery.

Vodacom, Airtel, Tigo and Halotel have acquired a total of 11 spectrum blocks worth $187.5 million in total, auctioned by the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) on Tuesday, as the companies are upgrading their network infrastructure to tap the potentials of the latest digital technology.

The companies say the newly acquired multi-band frequencies would increase internet speed, reduce operating costs, serve more Tanzanians and accelerate digital inclusion.

Airtel Tanzania public relations manager Jackson Mmbando said the investment in the frequencies, which ranges from 700MHz to 3,500MHz, is an opportunity for the operators to provide more reliable services.

“Our investment in the spectrum shows how we are committed to continue serving Tanzanians so that they keep enjoying the best services and innovative products we will continue to offer,” he said.

Expanding the spectrum and using it efficiently is considered necessary for the telcos to deliver reliable connectivity and support the huge demand for data and the growing number of devices across their networks.

The companies are racing for 5G--the fastest internet--rollout with Vodacom being the first to do so recently.

Tigo also said it was determined to drive digital inclusion in Tanzania through investment in the latest telecom infrastructure.

“Winning the recent spectrum auctioned by TCRA cements our strategic intent to deploy true 5G technology in Tanzania. The acquired 3500MHz frequencies will enable us to offer the best internet experience to our customers across the country with true 5G technology,” said Tigo chief technical officer Emmanuel Mallya.

In a statement, TCRA said that the spectrum is expected to advance the country’s mobile and fixed broadband infrastructure; enhance quality of services; facilitate socio-economic benefit such as education, health, agriculture and financial services through ICT.

The new spectrum is also expected to lower mobile communications costs due to cost savings as a result of deploying fewer base stations for wider coverage.

A senior lecturer at the University of Dar es Salaam College of Information and Communication Technology, Dr Moses Ismail, said the winning companies were going to improve communications, especially in areas that have not been adequately covered.

Dr Ismail added that there were a number of benefits as the services were going to be improved especially at this time when most companies were shifting from 3G technology to 4G and 5G.