How Arusha pastor saved 19-year-old man from mob attack over theft claim

Arusha. A Tanzania Assemblies of God (TAG) Kanani Mpya Church pastor in Kitiangare, Arusha, Ms Salome Kikoti, has recounted how she rescued a 19-year-old man from being burnt alive by residents after he was accused of stealing a mobile phone in Arusha.

The youth, Mr Kelvin Alex of Ngulelo, was allegedly seized by an angry mob at Sekei kwa Shabani area following a street robbery incident involving a mobile phone snatching case.

Pastor Kikoti said she intervened because she believed the young man still had a chance to reform and should be handed over to the police rather than subjected to mob justice.

“No one is without sin, and no one has the right to take another person’s life,” she said, adding that she decided to take him to the Central Police Station so that the law could take its course.

The incident occurred on Saturday, June 6, 2026, after two young men were accused of snatching a phone from a woman on her way to church.

Witnesses said the victim screamed for help, prompting residents to chase the suspects.

One suspect escaped, while Mr Alex was caught by residents, noting that the motorcycle allegedly used in the incident was set on fire before attention turned to the suspect.

Speaking to journalists on Monday, June 8, 2026, Pastor Kikoti said she was returning from a Women’s Christian Union (WCU) meeting in Kimandolu when she came across the incident.

Pastor Kikoti said she first found the motorcycle already burning and went inside to pray before returning to see residents preparing to set the suspect on fire.

“When I came out, I found people wanting to burn the young man. When I saw his age, I saw he was like my child, so I rushed to stop them,” she said.

“They had already poured petrol on him and beaten him. I told them to stop because no one has the authority to take another person’s life,” added Pastor Kikoti.

She said she had to struggle to rescue the youth before eventually taking him to the Central Police Station in a three-wheeler vehicle, where she recorded her statement and handed him over to police officers.

“I do not know him personally, but I felt pain for him. He is the age of my children,” she said.

She likened the situation to the biblical story of Saul, who later became Paul after his transformation.

“Even those who have committed serious crimes can repent and change,” she said.

A resident who witnessed the incident said anger had been fuelled by repeated cases of theft in the area.

“I have also been robbed several times on this road. When I arrived, people were already very angry,” he said.

Mr Alex, however, denied involvement, saying he was wrongly caught up in the incident.

“I have never stolen a phone. We were going to Matejoo when the incident happened,” he said.

He claimed he was a passenger on a motorcycle whose rider was accused, adding that he was caught after attempting to escape.

According to witnesses, the stolen phone was later recovered after being thrown away, while another suspect escaped.

The incident has renewed debate on the rising mob justice cases in the country.

In a similar case on April 15, 2026, Police Constable Roland Mollel was killed in Arusha after being mistaken for a thief and attacked by a mob.

Legal experts have repeatedly warned against mob justice, saying suspects must be handed over to authorities for due process.

Lawyer Peter Madeleka has previously said such acts violate the law and the Constitution, which guarantees the presumption of innocence.