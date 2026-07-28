Freebies culture among small businesses sparks debate





Dar es Salaam. The growing influence of content creators and influencers in promoting brands has opened new marketing opportunities for small businesses, but it has also sparked debate over the rising culture of freebies and whether such arrangements benefit or burden entrepreneurs.

For many small businesses, working with influencers offers a way to reach wider audiences without spending heavily on traditional advertising. However, some entrepreneurs argue that giving away products without clear returns can hurt businesses struggling with production costs and other expenses.

Related Smart World Why freelancers leave projects feeling shortchanged

Small business owner Mariam Samwel said collaborations with creators can be valuable, but businesses need to assess whether the exposure generated translates into actual sales.

“When you are running a small business, every product has a cost attached to it. There is money spent on production, employees, rent and other expenses,” she said.

Ms Samwel said businesses cannot depend on exposure alone and need partnerships that create value for both sides.

Beauty entrepreneur Alice Gilbert said some creators continue requesting free products even after completing agreed promotional activities, making it difficult for small businesses to sustain such arrangements.

“After the promotion is completed, some continue asking for more freebies because they like the product. At that point, it goes beyond the original agreement,” she said.

Fashion designer Mustafa Hassanali urged entrepreneurs to build strong business foundations before committing resources to promotional activities.

“You cannot build a seven-storey building without a strong foundation,” he said, adding that collaborations work best when both parties invest and benefit from the partnership.

Despite the concerns, some businesses believe influencer marketing remains an effective tool. Gadget seller Kassim Jumanne said working with content creators allows businesses to reach wider audiences at a lower cost compared with traditional advertising.

Marketing expert Sofia Johnson said successful partnerships depend on clear objectives, including expected audience reach, engagement and measurable sales outcomes.

“Successful partnerships are based on measurable results rather than assumptions,” she said.

Content creators, however, argue that their influence is a marketing asset built through time, creativity and audience trust.

Content creator Gladness Mungo said misunderstandings often arise because businesses and influencers fail to set clear expectations before collaborations begin.

“Businesses should understand what creators offer, while creators should also recognise the realities of running a small business,” she said.

She added that influencers have a responsibility to support local businesses beyond receiving complimentary products.

Artiste and content creator Mussa Mabumo, popularly known as Bando, said creators should consider supporting brands through purchasing products, contributing to costs or promoting businesses they genuinely believe in.