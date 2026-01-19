How digital tools will define Dira 2050 as players meet

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania is hosting a five-day ICT conference which is expected to play a key role in shaping how the digital economy will support the country’s long-term ambitions

The 9th Tanzania Annual ICT Conference (TAIC-2026) comes as Tanzania prepares to embark on its next 25-year development journey under the new development vision (Dira 2050) from July 1.

Scheduled to run from January 19 to 23 in Dar es Salaam, the conference comes at a time when the government has positioned digital transformation as a central driver of economic growth, social inclusion and national competitiveness.

Organised by the ICT Commission (ICTC) in collaboration with local and international partners, TAIC-2026 will bring together policymakers, ICT professionals, innovators, academics, development partners and private sector stakeholders from Tanzania and abroad.

The conference will be held under the theme “Digital Transformation that Drives Social Impacts and Technological Innovations for a Prosperous, Just, Inclusive and Self-Reliant Nation,” reflecting the priorities outlined in Dira 2050.

ICT Commission Director General Nkunde Mwasaga said the conference had been deliberately timed to align with the country’s transition into the new development vision.

“This conference has been organised very deliberately for the time we are in,” he said. “It gives ICT stakeholders and users, from Tanzania and beyond, an opportunity to engage on one of the most important national agendas—Dira 2050.”

Dr Mwasaga said digital transformation is explicitly recognised in the vision as a key driver for accelerating economic growth towards the long-term target of building a $1 trillion economy.

He said discussions during the conference will focus on how Tanzania can practically harness the digital economy, including policy, infrastructure, innovation and skills development.

According to him, five key pillars will guide the discussions, starting with basic digital literacy to ensure all citizens can effectively use digital tools and systems.

The second and third pillars will focus on intermediate and advanced digital skills, including the development of technicians and high-level experts capable of building sophisticated digital systems particularly those using artificial intelligence (AI).

Other areas to be covered include cybersecurity and data protection, universal access to communication services, research and innovation, financing and sustainable business models for the digital economy. Gender and youth inclusion will also feature prominently.

ICT policy analyst Saada Mkuya said the conference comes at a critical moment as the country prepares to implement Dira 2050.

“Dira 2050 demands productivity, efficiency and innovation. A strong digital economy cuts across all sectors, including agriculture, health, education, finance and public services,” she said.

From the private sector, technology entrepreneur Joseph Muhavile said the conference’s international participation would provide valuable exposure and learning opportunities.

“Engaging with experts from outside Tanzania allows us to learn from countries that have successfully used digital tools to grow their economies. It also sends a signal that Tanzania is open to digital investment and partnerships,” he said.

Tanzania’s digital economy has recorded notable progress in areas such as mobile money, e-government services, fibre-optic expansion and the growth of technology start-ups. However, experts say coordinated action will be critical to scaling these gains and ensuring they translate into inclusive growth.