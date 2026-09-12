How foiled fuel theft led to violent assault on SGR contractor in Tanzania

Tabora. The Tabora Regional Police Force is holding eight people in connection with the assault of a Chinese national, Wang Guo Liang, 50, a contractor with the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) implementing the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) project in Mpigwa Village, Urambo District.

Delivering the update on Friday, September 11, 2026, Tabora Regional Police Commander Twaha Lulengelule stated that initial arrests included Godlisten Molel (27), Baraka Migire (26), Thomas Sanga (28), and Aman Kudra (32), all residents of Urambo District.

“We have arrested them and initial interviews have been conducted, but investigations are ongoing to ensure appropriate legal action is taken,” he said.

According to the regional police chief, the suspects confessed during questioning, claiming Wang had repeatedly thwarted their attempts to steal fuel and infrastructure materials from the SGR project site.

“They had been trying to steal materials and fuel, but missed opportunities because the contractor was vigilant,” he noted.

Commander Lulengelule added that ongoing investigations led to the arrest of four additional suspects: Ramadhani Tolomba (36), a suspected traditional healer accused of treating the suspects with ritual medicine to evade capture; Rashidi Kasele (20); Said Said (25); and Masoud Masanja (25), all local residents.

Police noted that several suspects have a criminal record involving violent attacks using machetes similar to the one inflicted on the contractor.

“Some of these suspects have a history of violent crime, which is why they were recruited to carry out the attack,” he said.

Authorities have successfully recovered the contractor’s mobile phone and car keys, which were stolen during the incident.

Mr Wang, who initially received treatment at Nkinga Hospital in Tabora Region, has since been transferred to the Aga Khan Hospital, where he is continuing his recovery.