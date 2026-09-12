Mining stakeholders push for licence checks, geological surveys to curb losses in Tanzania

Kahama. Mining stakeholders in Kahama District, Shinyanga Region, are calling for greater use of licence verification and geological surveys to reduce disputes, fraud and losses in the sector.

The call was made during the launch of Badson Mining Consultation in Kahama on September 12. The company says it will help miners and investors verify mining licences, assess mineral prospects and conduct due diligence before money is committed to mining projects.

Kahama District Administrative Secretary Glory Absalum, representing District Commissioner Frank Nkinda, said the Government welcomed initiatives aimed at helping miners move away from informal mining.

She urged miners to seek professional advice on licence ownership and mining procedures before beginning operations to avoid disputes.

Ms Absalum also called on young people to use the 10 per cent loans provided by local authorities to establish viable projects, while seeking professional advice before investing.

Badson Group director Richard Michael said the company was established after witnessing investors lose money after entering mining projects without verifying licence ownership or assessing the mineral potential of an area.

“We will connect the investor with the licence holder and use the coordinates to establish the licence, its owner and whether the person they are dealing with is the legitimate owner,” Mr Michael said.

He said investors should first establish the boundaries and ownership of a mining area, conduct geological surveys and assess its potential before committing funds.

The company also plans to provide financial support to miners facing funding challenges, subject to assessments of mineral deposits and applicants meeting its criteria.

Badson Group employee Ismail Salum said the company would link miners and investors with mining experts, while mining stakeholder Omary Shaban said such services could help reduce losses and disputes caused by inadequate information and poor planning.