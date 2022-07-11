How Nyerere got CCM to accept change, embrace other parties

By AFP More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Julius Kambarage Nyerere, the first president of the United Republic of Tanzania, might be seen by some politicians as the man who suppressed democracy after his government adopted a one-party system 1965, getting rid of a multiparty democracy which it inherited from colonial rule.

No politician was allowed to practice politics outside TANU in Tanzania Mainland and Afro Shiraz Party in Zanzibar. The two parties merged in 1977 to form CCM which became the only party allowed by the constitution to practice politics.

Those who disagreed with the then new political party system found themselves in hot soup; some like James Mapalala and Mwinyijuma Othman Upindo, were detained and later being exiled within the country.

But others look at the founder of the nation as the man who accepted that single party system could no longer keep up with the pressure brought by the democratisation wave which was sweeping the world.

The fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 followed by the collapse of the Soviet Union, marked the beginning of reshaping the modern world that would affect Africa both politically, economic and socially.

It was an end of the cold war that divided the world into two. Otherwise the fall meant victory for democracy.

As the wave of democracy spill over to Africa forcing countries to adopt competitive politics, Mwalimu Nyerere saw the need to embark on the new band wagon. He joined the debate of multiparty politics, tried to guide it and used it to prepare CCM members and supporters for the impending political reforms.

The man with unusual political powers used every platform to discuss the importance of multiparty debate which was going on all over Africa, its effects and the need to guide the debate, while assuring CCM members and supports that their party had nothing to worry about.

“CCM can and should welcome the opportunity to lead in yet another major peaceful political transition in our country,” Nyerere said when talking to the Daily News in 1992.

“We have an opportunity to ensure that this change happens democratically under rules to provide for genuine democracy. This is a moment when Tanzania under CCM can choose to change and oversee that change rather than be made to change.”

Even before 1992, Mwalimu Nyerere who by then had already stepped down after leading the country for 28 years, talked of the impending reforms during the nomination of CCM presidential candidate in 1990.

At the 1990 CCM special general meeting held on August 16, 1990, and which approved Ali Hassan Mwinyi to defend his presidential seat, Mwalimu Nyerere told members of the need to have a thorough discussion before making a decision on which political system the country should follow.

“Dear delegates, this election of president of the United Republic of Tanzania, president of Zanzibar, members of representative council and the parliament will be held under our single party constitution. We don’t think of changing this practice for the time being,” said Nyerere.

“But the debate about the system to be used in the future has already started and it is my hope that will continue.

“But this country will try to be democratic under single party and the procedures for people to give their opinion about changes or existing laws or constitution must be allowed in any democratic system.

“One of the characteristics of true democracy is to give the few right to try to convince many so that they see their good side. This is the only way to bring to the society new ideas and habit in peaceful way. What kind of democracy that prohibit people from questioning their constitution or any other law of the land? If democracy takes the shape of dictatorship, what shape would dictatorship take?”

But the Father of The Nation told delegates that at that particular time the debate had not reached a point the country could make a decision because people had not well understood the new system.

“Personally, I think we should not rush to something big like this one. We must give ourselves time to understand the meaning of any decision that we will take,” said Mwalimu Nyerere.

“If we decide to continue with the single party, we must have an understanding of the reasons behind the decision and if we decide to adopt multipartism, we must understand the reasons behind that decision. So it is our responsibility to weigh arguments of both sides. That is why it is very important to have enough time for this debate.”

That was enough to tell CCM members and supporters that the debate about Tanzania’s future political system was unstoppable and they must be prepared.

But he did not end there. His most famous speech about multiparty politics and the need for CCM to lead the way was on February 18, 1992 during CCM general assembly after Judge Nyalali Commission had presented its report on Tanzanians opinion about political system they preferred.

Only 20 percent said they wanted a multiparty system, while 80 percent wanted to continue with the single party. Nyerere was for the 20 percent but tried to show members and supporters that CCM cannot be afraid of the opposition because people have faith in it.

“CCM is not a boat which is drowning, of which people inside it want to jump ship to avoid drowning. CCM is a strong political party, and just like the commission has said, many people want this single party system under CCM,” said the former president.

“That is why, on my side I like these reforms to happen now. Because every big reforms need a leader who is trusted by people. CCM is a leader with capacity and trusted by people.

“These reforms must be administered and led by CCM which has unity. My delegates colleague, I ask you to trust me. I say and trust it.”

He also talked about the possibility of some members to defect.

“I will not be surprised some CCM members will defect after the change of law, some members will find that their opinion would no longer be meaningful if they remain inside CCM. If they decide to leave and start another party, I think we will make mistake to see them as traitors.

“If we adopt multipartism with our heart, it means we want parties which can be elected by people and form government of our country.”

When asked for comment about Mwalimu Nyerere participation on multiparty democracy before being re-introduced in the country, James Mbatia, NCCR-Mageuzi chairman, said: “He was the Father of Democracy.”

According to Mr Mbatia, Mwalimu Nyerere did an important job to pave way for re-introduction of political party system.

“He was really the father of democracy. He used his powers to convince CCM to accept multiparty system,” says Mbatia, a former MP and leader of NCCR-Mageuzi.

“He told the word about the direction our country was taking. During the Nyalali Commission report, he talked about the importance of embracing the multiparty democracy despite the fact that only 20 percent 20 preferred the system.

“He told them about the importance of accepting multiparty at that particular time instead of waiting the number of those who preferred the competitive democracy to reach 80 percent. He did it successfully.”

But Mr Mbatia believe that Nyerere had fear of the opposition. “He did not put systems that go with multiparty democracy. Other countries, like Kenya have done it, they are now far away,” says Mr Mbatia.

He said he decided not to guide the country to write new constitution which was important thing. “Instead of being Baba wa Taifa, he became Baba wa CCM,” said. Mr Mbatia’s opinion echoed that of the chairman of ADA-TADEA, John Shibuda. “He was forced to join the democracy debate after seeing what was coming ahead in the wind of change sweeping the world,” said Shibuda, noting that he believes some of Tanzania’s political parties were then formed in collusion with CCM to counter what would appear stronger opponents in the opposition.